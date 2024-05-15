Sophie Turner had “the worst few days” of her life after news broke that she and Joe Jonas were getting divorced after four years of marriage.

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” Turner, 28, admitted in a British Vogue profile published on Wednesday, May 15. “I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.”

Turner was in “a rut” for two weeks before her lawyer reminded the actress she was “fighting” for her two daughters.

“Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it,” Turner explained. “I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

News broke in September 2023 that Jonas, 34, had filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. Initially, the pair released a joint statement declaring they had “mutually” decided to split. However, things got messy as Turner sued Jonas claiming that their daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months — had been “wrongfully detained” in New York and sought for their return to England. (Jonas denied the claims at the time and they reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023. British Vogue reported on Tuesday that the suit was dismissed in January.)

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan,” Turner told British Vogue. “And all these articles started coming out.”

Multiple reports publicly questioned Turner’s motherhood after a British tabloid published photos of her in a pub.

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier,’” the actress said, addressing the speculation surrounding her and Jonas’ divorce.

“It’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s–t up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story,” she continued. “It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

Turner went on to say that there are parts of her and Jonas’ divorce that cannot be discussed at the time due to their ongoing legal proceedings.

“My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents,” she told British Vogue. “I don’t care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them.”

In March, Turner filed paperwork in Miami-Dade County, Florida, asking that her and Jonas’ divorce case be reactivated.

“The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” Jonas’ rep told Us in a statement at the time.