Among the many bombshells in Sophie Turner’s lawsuit against Joe Jonas, the actress is alleging that she learned through the media that the Jonas Brothers star filed for divorce.

“The breakdown of the parties’ marriage happened very suddenly,” the documents state, according to Entertainment Tonight. “The parties had an argument on Aug. 15, 2023. On or about Sept. 1, 2023, [Jonas] filed a divorce case against [Turner] in Florida. On or about Sept. 5, 2023, [Turner] found out through the media that [Jonas] had filed for divorce.”

The former couple have two daughters: Willa, 2, and a second daughter, 14 months, whose name they have not confirmed.

So far, the singer and the actress have not been able to agree on how they will care for their daughters as she wants to move to the U.K, which is why she took legal action on Thursday, September 21.

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

“On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation,” the docs state. “[Turner] reiterated the parties’ agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week. [Jonas] has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to [Turner] and refuses to send the children home to England with [Turner].”

Jonas didn’t mince words when responding to his estranged wife’s lawsuit, in which Turner claims the musician has “wrongful retention” of their young daughters in the United States.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce,” a rep for Jonas, 34, told Us Weekly on Thursday, hours after Turner filed a lawsuit against the musician. “The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

In Turner’s lawsuit, she states that she and Jonas agreed in December 2022 that the children would move to England. Jonas denies her claims.

Related: Burnin’ Up! Relive Joe Jonas’ Hotness Evolution in Photos Started from Disney Channel, now he’s here! Joe Jonas grew up before the eyes of an adoring fan base. From his first go-around with his family boy band, the Jonas Brothers, to his return to the spotlight with DNCE to reuniting with his brothers, the singer has not been afraid of change. Jonas was born […]

“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids,” Jonas’ rep continued. “They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable coparenting setup.”

However, Jonas’ rep says that Turner then made new demands.

“Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order,” the rep explained.

Related: Every Time Joe Jonas’ Ex Sophie Turner Proved She’s a Swiftie Sophie Turner is perfectly fine admitting she’s a huge fan of Joe Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. Before Turner and Jonas tied the knot in May 2019 — and later welcomed two daughters together — Jonas and Swift had their own whirlwind romance in 2007. The relationship lasted for less than a year before Jonas broke […]

The spokesperson claims that Jonas wants to share custody with Turner and have their children raised in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The rep called Turner’s lawsuit an “unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.”

Jonas and Turner married on May 1, 2019 in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. They held a second wedding on June 29, 2019 in Paris.