Sophie Turner is perfectly fine admitting she’s a huge fan of Joe Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Before Turner and Jonas tied the knot in May 2019 — and later welcomed two daughters together — Jonas and Swift had their own whirlwind romance in 2007. The relationship lasted for less than a year before Jonas broke it off in a 27-second phone call with Swift — her words, not ours — and she later slammed him during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

More than a decade later, Swift returned to the talk show in May 2019 and revealed her regrets about her takedown of Jonas — especially because the twosome developed a friendship in the wake of their split.

“Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” Swift replied when host Ellen DeGeneres asked her about the “most rebellious thing” she did as a teen. “That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

Jonas, for his part, reacted to her confession on ITV’s Lorraine later that year.

“It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like, I’ve moved on,” Jonas said. “I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young.”

Swift has since proven it’s all water under the bridge and even sent Jonas and Turner a present when daughter Willa was born in 2020. Jonas, meanwhile, praised Swift’s “passionate” fanbase in May 2023 and shared his hopes that all has been forgiven.

“I hope to think they like me,” he said during an episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “No one f–ks with the Swifties, you know?”

Turns out that loyal fanbase includes his wife — who has been outspoken about her love for Swift on multiple occasions.

Keep scrolling for every time Turner proved she’s part of the Swiftie fandom.

A ’1989’ Girlie

Turner gushed over Swift’s fourth studio album, 1989, in an August 2022 TikTok Live.

“[1989 is] literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” Turner told fans. Jonas showed his own Swiftie colors by echoing her sentiment: “1989 is incredible. Bangers,” he agreed.

Turner also revealed a little-known fact about Swift’s 2017 album, Reputation, telling Jonas it “was partly inspired by Sansa and Aria Stark.” (Turner played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.)

“Really?” Jonas responded. “That’s so cool.”

Bopping to Her Bangers

Turner confirmed in 2021 there was no bad blood between her and Swift — even when the pop star sings about her husband in a not-so-flattering light.

As Swift prepared for the release of her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), she dropped the song “Mr. Perfectly Fine” — a “vault track” written in 2008 that is seemingly about Jonas.

“Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up,” Swift tweeted directly following the release. “My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.’”

While the lyrics are more than a little unflattering — “Hello Mr. Casually Cruel / Mr. Everything Revolves Around You / I’ve been Miss Misery since your goodbye / And you’re Mr. Perfectly Fine,” Swift belts on the upbeat track — Turner had no problem praising Swift for the song.

“It’s not NOT a bop,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her listening to the track on Spotify. Swift shared the post via her own social media, writing, “Forever bending at the knee for my queen of the north.”

Cool With Superstars

Turner playfully trolled her husband at a Jonas Brothers concert in August 2023. After attending the tour’s opening weekend show in New York City, she took to Instagram to share the friendship bracelets she’d gathered from fans — one of which read, “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Look What You Made Her Do

After Taylor dropped her re-release album Red (Taylor’s Version) in October 2021, Turner posted a photo of herself wearing a “RED” ring and a scarf — a shoutout to Swift’s ballad “All Too Well.”

“I’m not fine at all @TaylorSwift,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

Karma Takes All Her Friends to the Summit

Turner proved she is a true supportive queen — and Swiftie — when she showed up to cheer Swift on during her November 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live. (In Jonas’ defense, he was there too.)

Following Swift’s performance, the trio partied along with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sadie Sink at New York City hotspot L’Avenue.

Sharing Is Caring

Turner and Swift have similar taste in both men and fashion. After Swift donned a black Alexandre Vauthier gown in 2016, Turner wore it to her husband’s 30th birthday party in August 2019.

“I don’t remember who it was by, which is awful,” Turner said in an interview with Elle UK at the time. “But I know that Taylor Swift wore it before to an event and she looked much better in it than I did. But yeah. It was a proper dress-up night. It was a lot of fun.”