Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after seven years together.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jonas, 34, filed on Tuesday, September 5, and stated that his marriage to Turner, 27, was “irretrievably broken.” The petition also noted that although Jonas and Turner’s two daughters have been residing with the musician in Miami, Florida, it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

The former couple, who have a prenup, sparked split speculation in September after multiple reports claimed Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer amid serious problems in his marriage. Jonas and Turner were also spotted without their wedding rings, which came one month after the pair sold their Miami mansion.

Amid rumors about his personal life, Jonas raised eyebrows by wearing his gold band again in several photos and during a September 3 concert. The twosome continued to make headlines after Turner noticeably wasn’t in the audience for most of Jonas’ tour dates. Nick Jonas‘ wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kevin Jonas‘ spouse, Danielle Jonas, were spotted supporting their respective husbands during multiple The Tour appearances.

Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement one year later. “They are madly in love. She’s young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it’s not that unusual,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa.”

The pair secretly tied the knot in May 2019 at a Las Vegas wedding chapel after attending the Billboard Music Awards. They held a second ceremony in Sarrians, France, one month later.

Following their nuptials, Us confirmed that Jonas and Turner were expecting their first child and they welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020. They expanded their family again two years later.

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” Turner said during an interview with Elle UK in May 2022. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Jonas, for his part, also gushed about parenthood after his first child’s arrival.

“It’s been amazing,” he said on CBS This Morning in May 2021, adding that COVID-19 quarantine allowed him to enjoy more time with his daughter. “It’s been forced time at home. I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and [have] my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

