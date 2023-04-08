From teen idols to zaddies! The Jonas Brothers may be having deep talks at the Waffle House, but they keep their parenting opinions to themselves.

“We really don’t give each other advice,” Kevin, 35, shared during SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup on Friday, April 7. “We really don’t give each other advice about family. It’s kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own things. Do it our way.”

When host Stanley T — who referred to the brothers as “zaddies” during the interview — asked if the reason they stay away from talking about fatherhood is because they “work together,” Nick, 30, explained it was more about not wanting to overstep personal boundaries than anything else.

“Think about it. The last thing you wanna hear from your siblings is how to parent your child,” he said. “So, I think we all sort of understand that and just say, you do your thing, I’m just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick and, and Uncle [Joe], you know, whatever. And that’s how it goes. But it’s a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about. But I think it’s the right thing.”

The “Levels” crooner went on to address the audience, suggesting they take the trio’s advice when it comes to get along with their loved ones.”

“So to all the siblings listening. This is some advice for you,” he quipped. Kevin, for his part, joked, “We’re doing it better.”

While all three members of the musical group are dads now, Kevin was the first to expand his family with wife Danielle Jonas. The pair — who tied the knot in 2009 — became proud parents of daughter Alena Rose in February 2014. They welcomed their second daughter, Valentina, two years later.

“[We’re] very excited,” Kevin gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in July 2013 after Danielle, now 36, confirmed her first pregnancy. “I think this is a good time for adding a new member of the family. And you obviously don’t really know what to expect until he or she is actually here but then it will all kind of sink in. You just talk about it, but when we’re actually able to hold that baby, our niece or nephew, that will be exciting.”

Several years later, Joe, 33, started dating Sophie Turner, and the couple eloped in May 2019 before hosting a lavish, second ceremony in France later that year. Their daughter Willa was born in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Us confirmed that the pair welcomed their second little one, a baby girl, in July 2022.

“It’s been amazing,” the DNCE frontman shared during a May 2021 appearance on CBS This Morning of being a father. “It’s been forced time at home [amid the coronavirus lockdown] I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and [have] my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

Nick, for his part, was the last JoBro to take on daddy duty, welcoming his daughter, Malti Marie, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas via surrogate in January 2022.

In March, the Quantico alum, 40, revealed that while the brothers — who took a six-year break from working with each other before reuniting in 2019 — may not give each other parenting advice, but the extended brood certainly relies on one another for help when its needed.

“I was raised by a working mother and father and you just kind of [juggle everything],” Chopra Jonas exclusively shared with Us. “You rely on the community around you. I was raised by my grandmom, my grandparents when my mom and dad would be at work. And we do the same [for Malti].”

She added: “My mom’s around, Nick’s parents come in when we have to travel. Both of us have to travel, but you kind of make it work. It takes a village and she’s the greatest gift of our lives.”