A beautiful family. Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, are the proud parents of two daughters.

The couple, who got married in December 2009, welcomed Alena and Valentina in 2014 and 2016, respectively. In a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin’s brother Frankie Jonas asked him which of the Jonas Brothers bandmates was going to be the most protective of their daughters.

“I can’t really speak for them, I’m sure they’re going to be however they’re going to be with their daughters, but I can say for myself, I’m going to be protective,” Kevin replied, referring to Joe Jonas’ two daughters with wife Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, whom he shares with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “But I also know I’m going to have to let them go.”

The New Jersey native has always been mindful of trying to spend as much time as possible with his girls despite his busy schedule. “It’s hard. I fly home as much as I can,” Kevin said of touring with two kids at home during an October 2019 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast.

The Camp Rock actor added, “Say we have a day off, [I] get up at 5 and fly home, turn it around the next morning, and I’ll be home for 18 hours. There isn’t much of a balance … but at least you’re there.”

The Jonas Brothers — which consist of Kevin, Joe and Nick — released their single “Sucker” in March 2019 after a six-year hiatus from making music together. In their 2019 documentary Chasing Happiness, the three siblings spoke candidly about Nick’s decision to step away from the band in 2013.

“It was not, ‘My heart’s not in it and I want to be real with you as band members and brothers, this is where I’m at,'” Joe recalled in the documentary, revealing that he was extremely hurt at the time. “It was, ‘The band is over, I want to go do stuff without you guys, and I’ve made up my mind.’ This was all I’d known. This is what I loved more than anything … and somebody that you loved and care about so much could take it away so quickly.”

During a May 2019 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the Disney Channel alums revealed they’d spent a year in therapy together ahead of their musical reunion.

“We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things and figuring out what this chapter would look like,” Nick explained. “We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do.”

Although the initial decision to take a break from the Jonas Brothers wasn’t Kevin’s, he made the most of his time off by making memories with his little girls.

