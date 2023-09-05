Joe Jonas appeared to send yet another message about his marriage status as rumors continue to swirl about his relationship with Sophie Turner.

Jonas, 34, took to Instagram on Monday, September 4, with a black-and-white photo seemingly snapped while the Jonas Brothers are on the road for The Tour. There was no caption accompanying the pic, which prominently featured Jonas’ wedding ring on his left hand.

Fans quickly supported the subtle move in the comments section. “Divorce rumors silenced with one photo 😅,” one social media user wrote, while another praised Jonas for “squashing” speculation about his romance with Turner, 27. Other fans questioned why Turner wasn’t in the snap if he was trying to make a statement.

The upload came one day after Jonas was spotted wearing his ring on stage during a concert in Austin, Texas, after ditching the band for several other shows. On Sunday, September 3, he performed with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas at the Moody Center and sang the Happiness Begins ballad “Hesitate” — which was inspired by Turner.

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

Multiple outlets reported over the weekend that Joe and Turner, who share two daughters, have been in contact with divorce lawyers. Us Weekly reached out to both parties’ reps for comment.

Neither Joe nor Turner have directly addressed the speculation, which was fueled further as fans noticed the pair sold their Miami mansion in August. Turner has also made few appearances at The Tour apart from opening night in New York City last month. (Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas have been consistently supporting their respective husbands throughout the U.S. run of shows.)

Turner was first linked to Joe in 2016, and the musician popped the question one year later. They exchanged vows in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. One month later, they held a more formal ceremony in France.

Related: The Jonas Brothers Over the Years: Photos Band of brothers! Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas were lucky enough to have built in bandmates growing up — and fans can say thank you to their parents, Paul and Denise Jonas, for raising such beloved stars, too. After growing up in New Jersey (alongside younger brother Frankie Jonas, a.k.a. The Bonus Jonas), […]

The twosome have remained relatively private about their relationship over the years and have adamantly kept their children out of the spotlight. A source exclusively told Us in October 2022 that Joe and Turner were “doing the best they can” as new parents of two.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Turner and Joe have been raising their girls in the U.S., but the Game of Thrones alum previously expressed a desire to return across the pond. “I’m slowly dragging my husband back [to England],” she teased to Elle UK in May 2022. “I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

She added: “I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”