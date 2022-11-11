In style and in love!Joe Jonas and Sophie Turnernever fail to look fashionable and coordinated in their outfits. While the actress and singer are most known for their red carpet looks, their street style is just as on par.
What we love most about the couple is that they are never afraid to take fashion risks. At the 2022 Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, the Disney Channel alum sported a Louis Vuitton asymmetrical jacket with a printed chain design on it that matched his pants. He paired the leather ensemble with no shirt underneath and a gold chain necklace. Turner, meanwhile, also donned a Louis Vuitton look with lace tights, a leather mini skirt and a suede blazer.
Turner was named the face of Louis Vuitton in 2017 and has since starred in numerous campaigns for the fashion house.
When it comes to off-duty fashion, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star just gets it. While walking around Los Angeles in February 2022, she sported a vibrant green sweater dress. The button-down had short sleeves, an adorable collar and she wore it with black flats. Her beau dressed down in a green sweater as well and relaxed brown pants.
The “Sucker” singer got on one knee in 2017, and the pair tied the knot in 2019 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Two years later, they shared photos of their wedding celebration in France. Turner glowed in a Louis Vuitton bridal dress, and Jonas looked as handsome as ever in an all-black tux.
Turner opened up to Vogue in April 2021 about the couple’s style, admitting that they have similar fashion choices and are often buying the same items. “We buy and wear the exact same things. We’re always swapping clothes, especially vintage tees,” she said. The Survive star also spilled that Jonas actually puts in a little more effort when it comes to clothes than she does and said that “he’s always embraced high fashion and dressing up.”
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Since making their relationship official in 2016, the lovebirds have graced the red carpet with unforgettable looks, including the 2022 Met Gala. For fashion’s biggest night, the two twinned in black and white Louis Vuitton ensembles. The "Cake By the Ocean" singer styled a white mourning jacket with silver jewelry and black pants, while the Game of Thrones alum wore a black dress with silver details. Her red tresses were styled in beachy waves and she rocked a bright rosy lip with her light glam look.
Turner was named the face of Louis Vuitton in 2017 and has since starred in numerous campaigns for the fashion house.
When it comes to off-duty fashion, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star just gets it. While walking around Los Angeles in February 2022, she sported a vibrant green sweater dress. The button-down had short sleeves, an adorable collar and she wore it with black flats. Her beau dressed down in a green sweater as well and relaxed brown pants.
The "Sucker" singer got on one knee in 2017, and the pair tied the knot in 2019 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Two years later, they shared photos of their wedding celebration in France. Turner glowed in a Louis Vuitton bridal dress, and Jonas looked as handsome as ever in an all-black tux.
Turner opened up to Vogue in April 2021 about the couple's style, admitting that they have similar fashion choices and are often buying the same items. “We buy and wear the exact same things. We’re always swapping clothes, especially vintage tees,” she said. The Survive star also spilled that Jonas actually puts in a little more effort when it comes to clothes than she does and said that “he’s always embraced high fashion and dressing up.”
Credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Shutterstock
November 2022
Running errands! Turner and Jonas both rocked sleek jackets, sunglasses and boots while walking around New York City.
Credit: M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock
October 2022
The couple arrived at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in matching gray outfits.
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
October 2022
Edgy and elegant! The parents looked extra glamorous in Louis Vuitton at the Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
May 2022
Color coordinating! The couple both wore Louis Vuitton masterpieces at the Met Gala. The black and white outfits gleamed with silver details, and the Heavy actress donned a bright red lip to add a pop of color.
Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
May 2022
At The Staircase premiere, Turner wore an oversized blazer designed by Louis Vuitton with tights underneath, and bright red gloves, while the DNCE singer opted for a shimmery shirt and black suit.
Credit: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock
March 2022
Looking good! The "Lovebug" singer wore a Louis Vuitton blue jacket and jeans while the auburn-haired beauty donned a leather cutout midi dress and Louis Vuitton bag at the LV fashion show.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
March 2022
Stylish sweethearts! The Another Me actress wore a custom Louis Vuitton vibrant red gown while her husband looked extra handsome in a Louis Vuitton suit with painted black nails and a diamond choker at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
February 2022
Green envy! The duo matched in green while taking a stroll through Los Angeles.
Credit: Shutterstock
March 2020
Sporty and stylish! The Josie actress stunted a Giants sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, while Joe wore a black denim jacket and pants set walking around Los Angeles.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
January 2020
Glamourous at the Grammys! The actress wore a Louis Vuitton getup including a mini skirt and colorful top tucked in, and the performer wore an Ermenegildo Zegna suit, which matched with his other two brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas.
Credit: Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
August 2019
Out and about! The Jonas alum rocked a gray suit and white shirt underneath while the HBO Max star wore a white mock neck dress with a black corset and leather belt.
Credit: Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
August 2019
Cute and casual! Jonas rocked a purple Martine Rose shirt while holding hands with his wife in the streets of New York. The actress looked stylish in a striped button down top and biker shorts with her hair in a ponytail and silver hoops.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
June 2019
Matching in stripes! Turner wore a black and white Louis Vuitton gown at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere, and the "What A Man Gotta Do" singer donned a striped shirt underneath a black suit.
Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
June 2019
Disco inspired! The Do Revenge star wore a shimmery silver gown designed by Paco Rabanne at the Chasing Happiness premiere while her beau stunted a gray jacket and pants and mustard yellow turtleneck.
Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
May 2019
Colorful at the Met Gala! The couple wore Louis Vuitton ensembles in matching colors. The Time Freak star styled the geometric look with deep blue eyeshadow, and the Arizona native wore his extravagant shirt with simple slacks and shoes.
Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
April 2019
At the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones, Turner styled a Louis Vuitton mini dress with diamond earrings and black smokey eyeshadow. Her dress was adorned with star shaped jewels and was finished with a zipper in the front. The Camp Rock alum stood by her side at the premiere in a leather detailed and plaid suit.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
February 2019
Lovers on the red carpet! The U.K.native styled a gold sparkly Louis Vuitton dress with a matching purse while the Jonas Brothers singer wore an all-white suit at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.