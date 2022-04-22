Trend alert! Countless stars have fallen in love with the red hair trend in 2022 — and they’ve dyed their mane to prove it.

The craze shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, especially considering how many A-listers have committed to the fiery color. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Lourdes Leon are just a handful of stars leading the look.

And surely you haven’t forgotten about Kendall Jenner’s red hair makeover. In March, It Girl colorist Jenna Perry posted a glamorous photo of the 818 Tequila founder’s new strands that single-handedly convinced fans to go red.

The trend transcends Hollywood, too. Celebrity colorist Rita Hazan (whose clients include Beyoncé and Mariah Carey, among other stars), has taken note of an uptick in requests at her renowned Fifth Ave salon.

“I have noticed either red or warmer tones picking up steam,” the pro tells Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusively. “A lot of women ages 20-30 are going for reddish tones.”

Why’s it trending? Dmitry Irshinskiy, hair colorist at the Fekkai SoHo salon, tells Us that “people are ready to make a statement,” especially after ditching our go-to hair regimens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether you’re ready to make that major statement or you just want a minor update, you likely have questions. Before making that hair appointment to cop the celeb-loved hue, follow these tips from Frederic Fekkai (celebrity hair stylist and founder of Fekkai) for the most flattering shade to ask for.

“When you have fair skin with blue undertones, strawberry or light copper are the most flattering while, burgundy or richer red compliment those with olive or golden skin tones,” says the pro.

“Similar to picking a red lipstick, if you want a more natural and complementary look, follow the undertones that you were born with,” he continues. “If you want a more dramatic, contrasting look go with the opposite.”

As for maintaining your new hue, keep the following in mind: “Reds fade faster than any color, so make sure you are ready for the maintenance,” says Hazan. “If you want something low maintenance, add some red highlights to your hair to get the effect without the commitment.”

Another at-home option? “Use an at-home gloss to maintain the color or Rita Hazan’s True Color Ultimate Shine Gloss ($13),” she says. It’s apparently “the salon secret” to “keeping the color vibrant and hair as shiny as the day you got it colored.”

Keep scrolling for a look at some of the biggest red hair transformations of 2022 for inspiration, with before and after pics that will wow you.