Even Joe Jonas’ wife approves of “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” Sophie Turner praised Taylor Swift’s new song, which she penned in 2008, as fans troll the Jonas Brothers musician over the lyrics.

“It’s not NOT a bop @TaylorSwift,” the 25-year-old Game of Thrones alum wrote on Wednesday, April 7, via Instagram Stories.

Swift, 31, replied to Turner, reposting the Story and adding, “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.”

The 11-time Grammy winner dropped the song “from the vault” on Wednesday as she prepares to release her re-recording of her 2008 album, Fearless, on Friday, April 9.

“Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up,” Swift tweeted on Wednesday. “My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.’”

It didn’t take long for social media users to speculate that the track, which is about an ex moving on, was written about Jonas, 31, who Swift dated in 2008 until he (infamously) broke up with her over the phone in less than 30 seconds.

“Sophie turner listening to taylor swift obliterate joe jonas with decade old songs,” one social media user tweeted alongside a snap of Turner chugging wine on the Jumbotron at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2019.

Another user wrote, “Sophie turner is a swiftie first and joe jonas’ wife second.”

“Joe jonas’ role in the taylor swift cinematic universe prevails yet again,” a third person tweeted.

More than a decade after Swift slammed Jonas for their hasty split during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she regretted the moment.

“Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” Swift replied when the host asked her the “most rebellious thing” she did as a teen in May 2019. “That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

The DNCE frontman, who married Turner in 2019, reacted to her confession on ITV’s Lorraine later that year.

“It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like I’ve moved on,” Jonas said. “I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young.”

Swift, who has been seeing boyfriend Joe Alwyn since 2017, seemingly confirmed that the exes were on good terms upon the release of her 2020 song “Invisible String,” in which she sings about buying a baby gift for the “boy who broke my heart.” The song dropped in July 2020, the same month Turner gave birth to daughter Willa.