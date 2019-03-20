Turns out Sansa Stark is just like Us. Sophie Turner chugged a glass of red wine on the Jumbotron at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, March 19.

“Send it for the starks 🐺,” the Game of Thrones star, 23, wrote alongside the video, originally captured by a fan and shared Barstool Sports from via Instagram.

Turner’s fiancé, Joe Jonas, looked on proudly as the actress revved up the crowd at the New York Rangers game on Tuesday night. The 29-year-old musician also commented on Barstool’s post with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

Joe’s brother Nick Jonas also reacted to the funny video, commenting, “Oh my God.”

After Turner shared the Jumbotron moment on her account, several celebrities weighed in.

“Wow inspiration for 2020 and beyond,” rapper Drake commented.

Vanessa Hudgens added, “Hahahhaha ammmmmazing.”

“Shattered and season 8 hasn’t even started yet,” the official HBO Instagram account wrote, referring to the final season of the hit drama, which premieres April 14.

Joe also had his moment on the big screen during the Rangers game, bopping along to the Jonas Brother’s hit “Sucker” as it played at the Garden.

The former DNCE frontman proposed to the Dark Phoenix star in October 2017 after a year of dating.

“They are madly in love. She’s young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it’s not that out of the ordinary and age doesn’t create an issue,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after their engagement. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa.”

The twosome are set to wed in the summer of 2019 in France, according to sources.

Turner gushed about her fiancé during a recent interview with Glamour U.K.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she told the magazine in an interview published on March 7. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!