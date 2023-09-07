Shortly after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, reports swirled about which star is the primary parent to their two daughters.

During the Thursday, September 7, episode of The View, Joy Behar noted that Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, have gotten “a lot of attention” since the kids were primarily residing with the musician while Turner was filming in England and spotted “going to parties [and] enjoying herself.”

“Is this a sexist thing to say that she’s having a great time and he’s being a great dad by taking the kids with him?” Behar, 80, asked her fellow cohosts.

Sara Haines, for her part, pointed out that while “we don’t know what’s going on between them,” she was bothered by the media “spin” about both Jonas and Turner being working parents.

“These weren’t new careers. They met on these terms. She’s at a wrap party for a show she did; we have wrap parties here. You celebrate the end! [It’s] really fun,” Haines, 45, added on Thursday. “So that isn’t just a bar that she’s out hanging out [at]. She happens to be with her colleagues at a bar celebrating the end of a series. We don’t know if other times the kids are with her, or if she can have the kids [with her].”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 5, that the Jonas Brothers musician filed for divorce after four years of marriage. Jonas noted in the filing that their union was “irretrievably broken.”

After news broke about their divorce, multiple reports surfaced that claimed Jonas is primarily raising his and Turner’s two daughters: 3-year-old Willa and a younger 14-month-old daughter, identified in the divorce docs by D.J. initials. Jonas, who has made headlines throughout August for stepping out at Jonas Brothers’ The Tour shows sans wedding ring, was later spotted taking the girls out to lunch on Wednesday, September 6, in Los Angeles.

“What I don’t like about the spin lately is that he’s taking care of the kids — I’m sorry, is this an immaculate conception?” Sunny Hostin quipped on The View. “They’re his freaking kids, too! So what, he’s taking care of the kids? Does he get a gold star? … I just think that’s kind of ridiculous.”

Hostin, 54, even noted that the Game of Thrones alum probably “needs that party” since she had two children by the age of 26. “I’ve told so many of my friends you don’t get married before 30 because the 20s are when you’re supposed to be drinking the shots, when you’re supposed to be at the parties [and] when you’re supposed to be dating a lot of men,” Hostin added.

Alyssa Farah Griffin then chimed in, adding that she can see some “innuendo and undertones here of sexism” in terms of the media coverage of the pair’s divorce and mud-slinging reports.

“There’s even more out there. I don’t want to even give it steam,” Griffin, 34, said. “These are both huge stars, I love both, they’re both friends of the show. … There’s kids involved, so some of what’s leaking in the press, I don’t like because these kids someday are going to read it.”

Behar concurred, noting that the “back and forth” drama won’t help their daughters growing up.

Jonas and Turner broke their silence about the separation via Instagram on Wednesday, noting they “mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.” They concluded their joint statement: “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”