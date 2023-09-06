Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s divorce filing seemingly includes a clue about their second daughter‘s name.

Jonas, 34, filed to end his four-year marriage to Turner, 27, on Tuesday, September 5. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly indicate that the estranged couple share two minor children. The initials W.J. are listed for their eldest daughter, Willa, followed by the initials D.J. for baby No. 2.

Us confirmed in July 2020 that Jonas and Turner welcomed their first baby. The actress was spotted out and about several times during her pregnancy, but she largely chose to remain private about her path to motherhood.

When it comes to Willa’s name, Jonas and Turner didn’t opt for a moniker that ran in the family. “[It] isn’t short for anything,” a source exclusively told Us after Turner gave birth. “[It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival.”

After becoming parents, Jonas and Turner elected to keep their daughter out of the spotlight. Turner mentioned Willa to her Instagram followers for the first time while celebrating Mother’s Day in March 2021.

“I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama,” she wrote at the time. “@joejonas and my beautiful baby girl. It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had.”

Two months later, Jonas gushed over his “gorgeous” daughter in an interview with Extra. “It’s been amazing,” he said of fatherhood. “Naps are nice all around.”

News broke in March 2022 that Turner was pregnant with the pair’s second baby. She gave birth that July, but their little one’s name has not been made public.

Jonas hit the road earlier this summer with the Jonas Brothers on The Tour, with Turner supporting him in the crowd on opening night at Yankees Stadium last month. While Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas‘ respective wives — Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas — have been spotted at several other concerts throughout the U.S. run, Turner has been noticeably absent after the August 12 outing.

Fans began to wonder whether Joe and Turner’s marriage was on the rocks after they were both seen without their wedding rings in recent weeks. The pair also sold their Miami residence, further fueling split speculation.

After Joe officially filed for divorce, he and Turner addressed their breakup in a joint statement shared via social media. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote on Wednesday, September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”