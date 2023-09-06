Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence after the musician filed for divorce.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jonas filed the paperwork on Tuesday, September 5, stating that his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The documents also state that it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” (The former couple share daughter Willa, 3, and another 13-month-old daughter whose name has not been publicly shared yet.)

Jonas and Turner first sparked split speculation when they sold their Miami mansion, which they purchased just last year. Jonas then continued to raise eyebrows in August after he was spotted without his wedding ring while on tour with his brothers. Eagle-eye fans also noticed that Turner was noticeably absent from many of the Jonas Brothers The Tour shows, while Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas’ wives — Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, respectively — were in attendance.

Prior to Joe officially filing for divorce, TMZ reported on Sunday, September 3, that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer and that he and Turner had been dealing with serious problems for months.

The duo met via Instagram DM in 2016 and met up in real life a few weeks later.

“[We] were all in,” the musician told Dr. Phil in a 2019 interview. “We knew it was something unique.”

After keeping their relationship private for over a year, Turner and Jonas revealed in October 2017 that they were engaged. “I said yes,” the actress wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her ring.

In March 2019, Turner opened up on how Jonas helped her through an “identity crisis” at the time, while also sharing that they briefly called it quits.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell [when we first met in 2016],” Turner recalled in an interview with U.K.’s Sunday Times. “He was like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’”

She continued: “It was the worst day of our lives,” Turner said of their short split. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both like, ‘Never mind.’”

The twosome tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 followed by a second wedding ceremony that June.

Nearly four years later, Jonas called Turner his “partner in crime” at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in January. “You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you.”