Talk about an S.O.S. While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas may seem like the epitome of #couplegoals, their relationship is far from perfect. In fact, for a brief period of time, the pair even called it quits!

In an interview with UK’s Sunday Times, the Game of Thrones actress, 23, described her once-rocky relationship with her now-husband, 29.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell [when we first met in 2016],” Turner recalled. “He was like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.'”

The Dark Phoenix actress, who’s been open about her struggles with her mental health in recent months, added: “That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

Despite the Jonas Brothers member’s help, there were still bumps in the road, with the pair splitting up along the way. “It was the worst day of our lives,” Turner said of their brief breakup. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both like, ‘Never mind.'”

Nowadays, the couple are stronger than ever. After more than two years together — and more than a year of being engaged — Turner and Jonas tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

The British star confirmed the spontaneous nuptials at the 2019 Met Gala when she was asked to describe the event’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

“Camp is, um, hard to define,” she said at the time. “Let me give you an example of camp. I think camp is, um, getting married in Vegas last minute after the Billboard Music Awards [because] that would be fun. I’d like to try that. That’s camp.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that the couple would be exchanging vows in France this summer. Joe and Turner’s European event will likely still happen, but will serve as a celebration of their marriage rather than an official wedding ceremony.

