The wedding bells chimed! Sophie Turner cheekily confirmed that she and Joe Jonas tied the knot in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Turner, 23, addressed the duo’s spontaneous nuptials in an interview with Louis Vuitton, shortly before she and Jonas, 29, hit the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. The British actress was asked to describe the prestigious event’s theme, which was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and used a personal anecdote as the explanation.

“Camp is, um, hard to define. Let me give you an example of camp. I think camp is, um, getting married in Vegas last minute after the Billboard Music Awards [because] that would be fun. I’d like to try that. That’s camp.” She wrapped up her description with a telling wink.

Before the interview concluded, Turner also quipped, “I can’t keep a secret … whatever.”

Fans got a glimpse of the Game of Thrones star’s wedding to the DNCE frontman when record producer Diplo went live on Instagram after the BBMAs on Wednesday, May 1. Viewers watched as Turner walked down the aisle in a $650 Bevza jumpsuit, while country duo Dan + Shay sang their love song “Speechless.” The Camp Rock alum stood at the altar with his famous brothers by his side before saying, “I do.”

Although the newlyweds’ wedding came as a shock to many, Jesse Grice, the Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the ceremony, said he was informed of the event a week prior. According to TMZ, Turner and Joe reserved the Little White Wedding Chapel from 8 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday and applied for a marriage license earlier in the day.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2018 that the pair would be exchanging vows in France this summer, which the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner confirmed in April. Joe and Turner’s European event will likely still happen, but will serve as a celebration of their marriage rather than an official wedding.

The newlyweds announced their engagement in October 2017, one year after they were first linked. “A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” the X-Men: Apocalypse actress told Glamour U.K. in March. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting.

