Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are moving out of their Miami mansion after selling the Florida home for $15 million.

The couple purchased the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom beachfront property in September 2021 for $11 million and placed it on the market at an asking price of nearly $17 million in November 2022.

“The home has an incredible Cali meets Bali vibe: Frank Lloyd Wright, but with a tropical twist,” ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s David Pullman, who represented the home’s unidentified buyer, said in a statement.

He continued: “It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city it was a perfect fit.”

Turner, 27, told Elle UK in May 2022 that she was “very protective” of the life she and Jonas, 34, had built for themselves in the Sunshine State. “We’re very lucky to live in Miami,” the actress — who was pregnant with the couple’s second child — said at the time.

“We have good weather and live by the water,” she added. “We try to keep it as chill as possible and just cherish those times, because we don’t get them very often.” (Turner and Jonas share two daughters.)

Scroll down for an inside look at Turner and Jonas’ former Florida residence: