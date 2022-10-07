Girl squad! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s oldest daughter, Willa, has fully embraced her sibling, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Willa loves being a big sister and having a sibling to play with,” the insider says of the 2-year-old.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 33, and the Game of Thrones alum, 26, welcomed baby No. 2 in July. They have since kept their family life under wraps, including their newborn’s moniker.

“They’ll announce their second daughter’s name once they’re ready and feel comfortable sharing,” the source tells Us, noting, “It isn’t a secret to family and close friends.”

Us confirmed in March that Turner was pregnant with the couple’s second child, more than one year after they welcomed Willa in July 2020.

The Dark Phoenix star — who married Jonas in May 2019 in Las Vegas before exchanging vows in front of a larger group in Paris that July — confirmed her second pregnancy in May.

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” Turner told Elle UK about how she’s embraced motherhood. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The Do Revenge actress, who also showed off her growing baby bump in the magazine, added: “I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous. I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.”

News broke in July that the couple had expanded their brood with the addition of their second girl. Earlier this month, a source exclusively gave Us an update on the Camp Rock star and the England native’s life as a family of four.

“They’re doing great,” the insider said on Wednesday, October 5, pointing out that “two babies are a lot of work, but they’re doing the best they can.”

The “Cake by the Ocean” crooner’s relationship with his wife, meanwhile, has seemingly continued to grow as well. Jonas and Turner “have only gotten stronger since having children,” the source explained, adding, “They’re really in a healthy space.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper