Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t wrap her head around Alyssa Farrah Griffin’s outfit choice on the Thursday, July 13, episode of The View.

“I’m fascinated by that shirt you’re wearing,” Joy Behar said during the show as the camera panned to show Griffin, 34, in an oxford-like top that featured what appeared to be a single deconstructed sleeve. “I didn’t want to bring it up … I wasn’t going to say anything,” Goldberg, 67, said, chiming in.

Griffin then admitted that she’s “not sure” if she was wearing the top correctly. “I like it, so I’m just going to go with it.”

Goldberg, however, still wasn’t sold on the concept of the shirt. Later during the taping, Goldberg pulled out a pair of scissors, telling the audience, “I really feel like somebody needs to cut it so that it works.” Goldberg then called out for The View’s stylist Fran Taylor to explain the design.

Taylor then emerged on the stage and adjusted Griffin’s shirt, revealing that the piece was equipped with two deconstructed sleeves. The design was initially hidden by Griffin’s long brunette locks.

“Wait, that makes so much more sense,” Griffin said, realizing she was indeed wearing the top wrong. “You cannot trust me with fashion, which is why we have Fran.”

Griffin, Goldberg and Behar — as well as their fellow cohosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines — went on to praise Taylor as the woman “who gets us dressed every day.”

“I don’t think you ever get it wrong,” Hostin, 54, gushed as Haines, 45, added, “Except for when we put it on wrong. I’ve come out in my clothes backwards so many times.”

This wouldn’t be the first time The View made headlines for a wardrobe malfunction.

In February, Behar, 80, gave audience members a peep show during the “Hot Topics” segment. “The biggest surprise happened to us seconds ago when Joy’s bra started making all kinds of eyes at people at the table,” Goldberg joked. “I mean, it was like an earthquake, suddenly the bra was like, ‘Hello!’ It was something else.”

At the time, Behar fixed her festive red blazer as Hostin leaned over to help. After gathering herself, Behar brushed the fashion faux pas off as a “special gift to all the old people out there, all the old guys” in honor of Valentine’s Day. Sara Haines added, “And the lesbians too!”