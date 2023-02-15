Oops! Joy Behar nearly gave audience members a peep show during The View on Tuesday, February 14.

In the middle of the “Hot Topics” segment, Behar, 80, suffered a wardrobe malfunction. “The biggest surprise happened to us seconds ago when Joy’s bra started making all kinds of eyes at people at the table,” cohost Whoopi Goldberg joked. “I mean, it was like an earthquake, suddenly the bra was like, ‘Hello!’ It was something else.”

The camera then panned to show Behar adjusting her festive red blazer as co-anchor Sunny Hostin leaned over to help. After gathering herself, Behar brushed the fashion faux pas off as a “special gift to all the old people out there, all the old guys” in honor of Valentine’s Day. Sara Haines added, “And the lesbians too!”

Goldberg, 67, kept the discussion going, telling viewers: “She almost put my eye out from where I was sitting. A whole lot of people are speculating about what’s been hovering — it’s her breasts … over American skies!”

This wouldn’t be the first time Behar’s bra has been a talking point.

In a January 2022 episode, the TV personality revealed a styling hack she learned from Martha Stewart. “A lot of the bras, they have bones and they stick in you! They stab you,” Behar said, explaining her issue. “I said to Martha Stewart once, ‘What kind of bra do you wear?’ and she said, ‘I wear a bathing suit.’”

When Behar asked the lifestyle guru, “What happens when you have to pee?” Stewart, 81, told her to pull the swimsuit to the side.

While Behar praised the solution, she admitted the trick “flattens” her chest. “I have one on now,” she told her cohosts. “The only thing is, I have to wear a jacket because it flattens me out too much, but there’s no bones.”

When she’s not talking about undergarments, Behar has been known to make a number of timeless fashion statements on air. She is consistently seen rocking colorful tailored blazers, which she often pairs with eye-catching jewelry. Her signature red tresses are always styled in bouncy flips.

In a September 2022 episode, Behar demonstrated how to dress up a pair of jeans. “You look amazing,” Goldberg said as Behar stood up to show off her ensemble. The comedian donned black wide-leg denim, a studded belt and a double-breasted jacket.

“She doesn’t do this often. She doesn’t put jeans on, so people lost their minds backstage,” Goldberg shared.