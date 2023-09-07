Nick Jonas rallied support for his sibling on stage in their first performance after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner.

Joe, 34, Nick, 30, and Kevin Jonas resumed The Tour on Wednesday, September 6, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The Jonas Brothers embraced in a group hug as the show began before Nick took on the role of Joe’s ultimate hype man.

“It is so good to be back in the birth place of my favorite person in the entire world, Joseph Adam Jonas,” Nick told the crowd in footage shared via social media. (Joe was born in Casa Grande, Arizona.)

Fans were quick to gush over the sweet comment, with one X user calling it their “favorite” part of the show. Another teased that Nick was serving as Joe’s “emotional support dog” on stage.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 5, that Joe filed for divorce from Turner, 27, after four years of marriage. The now-estranged couple share daughter Willa, 3, and welcomed a second baby girl in 2022. While the twosome have not publicly revealed the name of their second daughter, her initials were listed as D.J. in Joe’s petition.

According to court docs obtained by Us, Joe has primarily been taking care of the kids in Miami. However, the paperwork noted that it’s “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

Joe referred to his marriage as “irretrievably broken” in his filing. The pair’s split came as a surprise to fans, but a source exclusively told Us that Joe and Turner were “struggling” before calling it quits.

“Friends could see there had been a disconnect between the two for a while now, and their connection just didn’t seem quite the same as it had been in the past,” the insider revealed, adding that Joe and Turner were having issues “for longer than they let on.”

Reports surfaced on Sunday, September 3, that Joe and Turner’s marriage was on the rocks. That night, however, Joe performed the Jonas Brothers ballad “Hesitate” — which was inspired by Turner — during a concert in Austin, Texas. His wedding band was noticeably visible on his left hand throughout the show.

Joe’s ring was featured prominently yet again in an Instagram upload on Monday, September 4, but he performed with a bare hand in Arizona on Wednesday. (Both Joe and Turner had been spotted without their wedding rings on before their split.)

One day after Joe officially filed paperwork to end the pair’s marriage, he and Turner addressed their breakup in a brief joint statement. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote via their respective Instagram accounts. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”