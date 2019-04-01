Sophie Turner began starring on Game of Thrones at age 13. Now, 10 years later, the show is about to wrap and she has nothing to be bitter about. The actress, 23, revealed in a new interview that she’s aware that Kit Harington, who plays her brother Jon Snow in the HBO drama, brings home more money than her … and she’s fine with that.

Demanding equal pay is “a little tricky,” on the series, Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, told Harper’s Bazaar in a profile published on Sunday, March 31. “Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline,” she explained. “And for the last series [season], he had something crazy, like, 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, ‘You know what… you keep that money.'”

However, she added that the equal pay conversation is extremely important. Executives are now “more willing to listen to people saying, ‘I want the same amount of money,'” Turner noted. “So things are getting done, but it will take a while, I think.”

The X-Men star also reflected on the series coming to an end after season 8 and how tough it’s been to let go.

“I’m just coming to terms with it right now, it’s like a death in the family. I’m losing the character I’ve played so long,” the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador told the magazine, adding that certain story lines have changed her as a person.

“Initially, I didn’t feel there was anything that stayed with me from all the things Sansa went through,” she stated. “But though I think it hasn’t affected me emotionally, I did start thinking about the domestic abuse and rape [scenes], and it spurred this little part of me that might be an activist.”

While the ending was “really satisfying” as an actor, Turner revealed in a 2018 interview that the fan reaction may be split. “I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” she told IGN. “Reading the script, it was just, like, heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones’. That was really emotional.”

Season 8 of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

