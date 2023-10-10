Joe Jonas spoke out after news broke that he and estranged wife Sophie Turner reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 10. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Us confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Jonas and Turner, 27, believe an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.” Per court documents, the duo agreed to swap custody of Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, through January 7, 2024.

Turner will keep the girls until October 21, during which time she may travel with them throughout the U.S. and U.K. as she pleases. Jonas will then take his daughters until November 2. As for holidays, Jonas will have the kids for Thanksgiving, while Turner will have them for Christmas.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September after four years of marriage. Shortly thereafter, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas claiming that he was preventing her from taking the children to her native England. (The children have dual American and British citizenship.)

A rep for Jonas responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Us at the time, calling it an “unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.” According to the spokesperson, Jonas hoped his estranged wife would “reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner.”

Days later, Us confirmed that the twosome signed a temporary consent agreement stating that they wouldn’t take the girls out of New York City for the time being.

Last month, an insider told Us that the pair were hoping to reach a permanent agreement soon despite the back-and-forth. “The most important thing for both Joe and Sophie is the well-being and happiness of their children, so that’s what they’re putting all their effort into,” the source said. “At the end of the day, they both want some resolution.”

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement the following year. They tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before holding a second wedding in France one month later. The former couple welcomed Willa in July 2020 and Delphine in July 2022.