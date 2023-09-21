In Sophie Turner’s lawsuit against estranged husband Joe Jonas, she has claimed that the singer will not allow their two daughters to join her home in England.

“On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation. The Mother reiterated the parties’ agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week,” the court documents, obtained by The Messenger, read. “The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Turner, 27, filed legal documents in New York City on Thursday, September 21, claiming that Jonas, 34, had wrongfully detained their children. The Game of Thrones alum, who hails from England, alleged that as of Wednesday, September 20, Jonas had refused to allow daughters Willa, 3, and their 14-month-old youngest daughter to join her across the pond. Turner claimed that she and Jonas had planned in December 2022 that England would be their “forever home” before Willa started school.

According to the court filing, Turner’s attorneys cited the Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction as their reasoning for suing the musician. “Objectives of the Convention are to secure the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained in any Contracting State, and to ensure that ‘rights to custody’ under the law of one Contracting State are effectively respected in other Contracting States,” the documents claim.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Jonas had filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. In his petition, he claimed that their union was “irretrievably broken.”

“They had been struggling with issues long before this moment and tension had been building due to their hectic schedules,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and she was always away filming.”

Jonas is currently on the U.S. portion of his and brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas’ The Tour. Turner only made it to the debut show on August 12 in New York City before returning to England to film an upcoming TV project.

According to the insider, Turner and Joe — who wed in 2019 — began communicating less frequently and their relationship spark “seemed to fizzle.” However, in the filing, Turner alleged that things ended quickly after a fight on August 15.

Joe has denied Turner’s new claims, with his rep telling Us on Thursday that the actress demanded the kids’ passports “less than 24 hours” after they discussed coparenting.

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” the statement read. “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

The rep’s lengthy statement also slammed Turner’s suit in general and denied all of her claims against the DNCE frontman. “Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie,” the message continued. “They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner.”

Joe has also found solace in his family throughout the divorce proceedings.

“Joe has always had an incredibly close bond with his whole family, so they’ve really been rallying around him during this difficult time,” a second source told Us. “They know that this divorce was not an easy decision for Joe, but they’re supporting him in any and every way they can.”