Joe Jonas is going through ups and downs after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

“It’s been a tough week,” Jonas, 34, said in the middle of the Jonas Brothers’ Saturday, September 9, concert at Dodger Stadium, per social media footage. “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 5, that Jonas filed to dissolve his marriage to Turner, 27, as he claimed that their union was “irretrievably broken.”

Since news of the pair’s separation broke, Jonas has resumed performances of the band’s The Tour concerts with brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas. Turner, for her part, has been filming a TV show in her native England, which wrapped earlier this month.

Amid the divorce news, reports swirled about whether Joe or the Game of Thrones alum were the primary parent to their two daughters. The duo, who wed in 2019, share 3-year-old Willa and a 14-month-old daughter, who is identified by “D.J.” initials in the divorce petition.

Joe seemingly silenced the rumors going around about him and Turner. “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?” Joe quipped during the show on Saturday.

The debut Los Angeles show also featured an extra emotional performance of the band’s “Hesitate,” which Joe had written about Turner. Per social media footage on X (formerly Twitter), Joe was spotted crying in the middle of the number.

“JOE CRYING DURING HESITATE OMG I COULDNT KEEP IT TOGETHER,” the social media user tweeted alongside the concert video.

While Joe previously tweaked the “Hesitate” lyrics to be “I’m on her side” instead of “I’m on your side,” during the group’s Phoenix concert, the OG lyrics were intact on Saturday.

Joe and Turner previously hinted that their separation was a mutual decision. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

A source later told Us that Joe and Turner’s friends had sensed “a disconnect between the two for a while now” and that their connection “didn’t seem quite the same as it had been in the past.”

“Joe hadn’t let many people know their issues went further than that and that they had been struggling in their marriage for longer than they let on,” the insider exclusively told Us.