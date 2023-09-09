Shortly after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, he subtly tweaked the lyrics of the Jonas Brothers ballad that he wrote in her honor.

During the Wednesday, September 6, concert in Phoenix, Arizona, Jonas, 34, adjusted the lyrics to “Hesitate.”

“Don’t be scared because I’m on her side,” Jonas crooned on Wednesday, per concert footage shared via X (formerly Twitter).

“Hesitate,” which dropped in 2019 on the band’s LP Happiness Begins, originally featured the line, “Don’t be scared because I’m on your side.”

Jonas has long been candid about how “Hesitate” was inspired by his romance with Turner, 27.

“‘Hesitate’ is a song I wrote. It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows. It’s my promise to Sophie,” he said during the Jonas Brothers’ 2020 documentary, Chasing Happiness. “I can see in the audience when it’s definitely those other people’s songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody, that song got them through something.”

He continued: “For me, it takes me to a whole other universe, I’m seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes.”

As the Jonas Brothers kicked off The Tour in August, “Hesitate” had a regular slot on the three-hour setlist. Each night, Jonas would dedicate the number to Turner regardless of her attendance in the crowd. (The Game of Thrones alum only attended the group’s opening night in New York City on August 12 due to her filming schedule in England.)

Jonas has since sung the OG lyrics on further dates of The Tour with brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, including the Friday, September 8, concert in Las Vegas.

Joe and Turner wed in 2019, shortly before welcoming two daughters: Willa, 3, and a second child, 14 months, whose name hasn’t been publicly shared. Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 5 — one day before Joe’s lyric swap — that he had filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The DNCE frontman noted in his filing that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Joe and the England native wrote in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, hours before the Phoenix concert. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

A source later told Us that the pair had hit a rough patch in the marriage “a while” before announcing their split. “Friends could see there had been a disconnect between the two for a while now, and their connection just didn’t seem quite the same as it had been in the past,” the insider explained earlier this month. “Joe hadn’t let many people know their issues went further than that and that they had been struggling in their marriage for longer than they let on.”