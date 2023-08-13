Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ eldest daughter, Alena, was clearly feeling so cool from top to the bottom at her dad and uncles’ debut concert at Yankee Stadium on The Tour.

“OPENING NIGHT IN NYC!!! What a way to start THE TOUR with a little bit of rain, @bigrobs4real, @kirkfranklin, @jonbellion, and more!! Can’t wait to do it all again tonight 🔥,” Kevin, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 13, sharing pics from the show the night before.

In one snap, Kevin and Danielle, 36, held their firstborn daughter’s hands while walking backstage. Alena, 9, wore a New York Yankees jersey in honor of the concert venue, which she paired with a GG Supreme Monogram Web Children’s Heart Print Belt Bag from Gucci. The fanny pack features the iconic Gucci logo alongside multicolored heart emblems.

Kevin and his bandmates —brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas — kicked off their latest world tour on Saturday at Yankees Stadium, playing a 3-hour set comprised of songs from all five of their past LPs. Saturday’s show, which featured a brief rain delay in the middle of the gig, also brought out former security guard “Big Rob” (real name Robert Feggans) to sing his part on their 2013 song “Burnin’ Up.”

The brothers crooned on the stage — they are also gearing up for round two on Sunday night — while their wives rocked out in the stands.

“Wohoooo! Opening night of The Tour,” Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday. “My heart. So proud of you @nickjonas.”

The 41-year-old Citadel actress watched the show alongside Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, and were gifted friendship bracelets from fellow concertgoers. Chopra Jonas showed off her bead haul via her Instagram Story after the show concluded. “Thank you,” she wrote.

Like her aunt, Alena also was eager to trade bracelets with the fans. “I’m finishing up my bracelets. For women’s size, [I have ones that say] Kevin, Joe, Nick and ‘Waffle House,’” she said in a video that Kevin — who also shares daughter Valentina, 6, with Danielle — posted via TikTok before the show. “For teenager size: Joe, Nick, Kevin, ‘Love Bug’ and I’m making more.”

Many Jonas Brothers fans took inspiration from Taylor Swift’s Swifties, who decided to make and trade DIY bracelets for her Eras Tour shows earlier this year. For the JoBros version, attendees planned to customize baubles with the names of the band members and their wives, the group’s biggest musical hits and references to their Disney Channel TV shows and movies.