Short and sweet! Nick Jonas poked fun at his family’s short-lived Disney series, Jonas, in a Friday, April 2, TikTok video.

“Oh, I love this one,” the Jonas Brothers member, 28, said in the footage. “Tell me you were on Disney Channel, without telling me you were on Disney Channel.”

After a pause, the “Jealous” singer joked, “See that’s the thing. Our show got canceled after just two seasons, and we didn’t have any famous quotes. So, how about this?” He hummed the channel’s famous tune while pretending to draw Mickey Mouse ears.

The Texas native and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas starred on the show from May 2009 to October 2010, playing themselves. Nick previously called the second season, which followed the “Year 3000” singers to Los Angeles, a mistake.

Tell me you were on Disney Channel. pic.twitter.com/34ijADjWfp — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) April 2, 2021

“It was a big regret,” Nick said in the 2019 Chasing Happiness documentary. “We shouldn’t have done that. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn’t evolve because of it.”

Joe, 31, chimed in at the time: “It just didn’t feel like us anymore. It felt young and we were becoming adults.”

As for Kevin, 33, he simply stated that the show was “not good.”

Since their Disney Channel exit, the brothers pursued solo careers before reuniting in 2019. Kevin starred on Married to Jonas with his wife, Danielle Jonas, while Joe formed DNCE with JinJoo Lee, Jack Lawless and Cole Whittle. Nick continues to release singles, his most recent being “This Is Heaven.”

The former Voice judge met and fell in love with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2018, getting engaged after two months of dating. The couple tied the knot in December 2018.

When it comes to starting a family, they’re “knocking on wood.” Nick told Extra last month: “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. [We’re hoping] that it happens.”

Fortunately, the pair “still like each other” while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We both have had such individual careers that I don’t think we would’ve had six months with each other ever, so that’s really a blessing,” the Quantico alum, 38, told Stephen Colbert in January. “I was really happy to be able to have that time with each other.”