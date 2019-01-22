Is this the start of the Jonas Sisters? Kevin Jonas shared an adorable video of his daughters rocking out on Tuesday, January 22. “Just a little rehearsal before bed,” he captioned the funny footage.

Even though the father of two disabled the video’s sound, Alena, 4, was clearly the star of the show. Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas’ eldest, who was born in 2014, shimmied behind a toy microphone in a pair of blue pj’s and fuzzy white boots. She may have been holding onto the mic stand, but that didn’t stop Alena from showing off her moves.

She wasn’t the only one with star power, though. Valentina walked into the video in pink pajamas and white boots of her own. The 2-year-old sat down in front of a toy piano and swayed from side to side — a keyboard player and a backup dancer all in one!

As much as these sisters may look like their mom, they’ve clearly inherited their dad’s entertainer gene.

The musician and singer married his wife in 2009, and they welcomed their first daughter five years later. Valentina arrived in 2016. But before becoming a family man, the 31-year-old was a member of the Jonas Brothers with siblings Joe, 29, and Nick, 26.

Seven years after releasing their debut album It’s About Time, the JoBros announced in 2013 that their band was breaking up.

While Nick has gone on to pursue a solo career, and Joe has made music with his band DNCE, Kevin stayed focused on his fam. The former Jonas Brothers member even starred in a 2012 reality show with his wife, Married to Jonas.

The show ended after two seasons, but Kevin’s social media accounts are still full of photos of his sweet family. From Alena’s Fornite sessions to Valentina’s shaky steps, he has proudly documented his parenthood journey for fans.

The last time he shared a sneak peek of his daughters performing, though, was back in 2017. The hilarious video of the couple’s little ones featured an original song and maracas.

