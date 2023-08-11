Best believe I was bejeweled when I walked into SoFI Stadium for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

As a longtime Swiftie — I’m talking back to the days of tears on her guitar — I was thrilled when I was able to snag tickets to night four of her Los Angeles concerts. (Thanks for the added tour dates, queen!). Seeing how dedicated fans were to crafting their concert ‘fits in every city, I knew I had to bring it when it came to my own ensemble, but my first question was: Which “Era” was right for me?

Red is my favorite album, but Folklore’s woodsy, ethereal aesthetic felt perfect for a breezy August evening. Reputation’s angsty vibe could be a great alter ego moment, while 1989’s throwback style offered an array of more classic choices. (A short skirt and a white shirt never go out of style, after all.)

It wasn’t until Charlotte Tilbury, Lumene and Laura Mercier sent me a gorgeous array of summer-inspired makeup options that my idea finally came together. I was clearly in my Lover era, and a palette of bright pink and peach hues would go flawlessly with the little tie-dye crop top in my closet just waiting to be worn somewhere special.

My mastermind plan was finally in motion and the first item on the agenda was prepping my body for the long night ahead. After a full two weeks of walking two miles a day to make sure my stamina was up to par for Swift’s 3.5-hour show — a journey through her entire discography — I was ready for the games to begin.

Next, it was all about the beautification process, which included a long list of appointments upon my return to Los Angeles from vacation the week before the show. When my flight home was canceled last minute, however, I had to improvise. A flawless late-minute lash fill — thanks, LASHJax!— got me looking fresh-faced and ready to rock before I finally headed home just one day prior to the big event.

The evening before the concert consisted of me furiously making as many different friendship bracelets from my AllKinds stash as possible, so I could trade while falling in love with strangers the following night. Following a night of beauty rest, I was ready to prep for the show.

A deep cleansing “everything” shower made my exfoliated skin the perfect canvas. I started with MAC’s Prep + Prime Fix+ Face Primer & Makeup Setting Spray before my foundation and concealer. I then went in with Lumene’s liquid Invisible Illumination Collection. The Summer Glow Bronzer, Rosy Dawn illuminizer and Bright Bloom Blush had me radiating from within — but knowing it would be a night of dancing, I added a touch of MAC’s Fleur Power blush and Too Faced’s Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer to set the look.

For my eyes, I wanted to be bold but feminine. I applied Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyes to Mesmerize in Rose Gold — a long-lasting cream eyeshadow that is the perfect secret to shimmering lids — and added a little of my Fleur Power to make my green eyes pop. Next was Laura Mercier’s Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Matte in Midnight Blue — a shoutout to Swift’s latest album — and a single coat of Charlotte Tilbury’s Full Fat Lashes Mascara. (Seriously, I only needed one!)

Then came the ‘fit. While the heat in L.A. left me opting for a more casual crop top and high-waisted jeans ensemble, I added a few pieces of gold jewelry from Walmart Fashion to take my look to the next level. A few of Time and Tru’s stacked rings and layered necklaces were the perfect options to go with my arm full of AllKinds friendship bracelets and their Madden NYC Chunky Lug Chelsea boots add a little Reputation flare. Lastly was my clear bag, essential to entry for the concert. Walmart’s XB Clear Crossbody Purse Bags for Women provided the perfect fashionable but sensible pouch.

With a few quick sprays of my Glossier You Eau de Parfum, I was ready to scream, sing, cry and laugh my way through every era. That’s exactly what I did, and even though my curls didn’t last through the second song — my makeup was still flawless even after Swift’s confetti-filled “Karma” dance party.