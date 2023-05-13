Burnin up! The Jonas Brothers are excited to hit the road after the release of their sixth studio album — but want to prioritize their mental health to ensure they stay engaged.

“We’ve been burnt out before and then you’re like, ‘I still got 20 more shows on this tour,’” Joe Jonas told the Associated Press on Thursday, May 11, of mistakes the trio have made in years past. “So we all have our own perspective ways of going about that, and we just make sure that that’s prioritized and also that we think the three of us are communicating as best as we can.”

Joe, 33, and brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, released their latest record, The Album, on Friday, May 12, and are gearing up for a U.S. tour that will last from mid-August until October. For the brothers, performing for fans is the part of their job that “doesn’t feel like work.”

“We’re treating this like the best tour we’ve ever done,” Joe explained to the outlet on Friday. “And I think, we intend to make it that experience for fans as well.”

The tour will kick off at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Nick, 30, told AP that the band will be “putting themselves in new positions” so they can feel “butterflies and excitement” before stepping out onstage.

“It’s our favorite baseball team’s stadium for our entire lives,” the “Jealous” crooner gushed. “We got to go and kind of go to a game and meet some of the players about a month ago. And we were just looking around, thinking the 10-year-old version of us that was sitting up in the highest nosebleed section seat would not believe that we’re going to play this place twice.”

While Nick, Joe and Kevin, 35, are excited to play their new music for fans, all three musicians are husbands and fathers to young girls — something that will motivate them to return home “quicker” than before, Joe shared.

Kevin was the first to expand his family with wife Danielle Jonas. The pair tied the knot in 2009 and later became proud parents of daughters Alena Rose and Valentina, who were born in 2009 and 2014, respectively. Joe, for his part, eloped with wife Sophie Turner in May 2019 and daughter Willa was born less than a year later. Us Weekly confirmed the duo welcomed a second baby girl in July 2022.

Nick was the last JoBro to take on daddy duty, welcoming daughter Malti Marie with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas via surrogate in January 2022.

Being a trio of girl dads, however, doesn’t mean the brothers are sharing parenting tips while on the road — or ever.

“We really don’t give each other advice,” Kevin revealed during an April episode of SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup. “We really don’t give each other advice about family. It’s kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own things. Do it our way.”

Nick, meanwhile, explained that it was important that the family members don’t overstep personal boundaries while raising their little ones.

“Think about it. The last thing you wanna hear from your siblings is how to parent your child,” he quipped. “So, I think we all sort of understand that and just say, you do your thing, I’m just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick and, and Uncle [Joe], you know, whatever. And that’s how it goes. But it’s a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about. But I think it’s the right thing. So to all the siblings listening. This is some advice for you.”