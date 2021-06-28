Whether they pledge allegiance to the BTS Army or belong to the official New Edition fan club, there are plenty of celebrity boy band fans in Hollywood. No one, not even movie stars, can resist the appeal of a three-part harmony and a catchy hook.

The phenomenon encompasses celebs of all ages, from Selena Gomez, who was a mere tween during ‘NSync’s heyday, to John Cena, who has been a legal adult for the entirety of BTS’ reign.

“I’m a fan of BTS,” the former wrestler said during a January 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “I became interested in the fact that they’re a Korean pop band and they were the first Korean pop band to actually connect everybody throughout the world. … Then I began to listen to their music and listen to the message they send to their fans, and it’s one of self-love and self-reflection and being confident in yourself even though you may be different.”

The F9 star also praised the group for their talent as well as their willingness to spread positivity among their fanbase. “Not only is the choreography, the development of personalities, the whole entertainment they put on spectacular, young people are listening to their music and they’re sending a good message through their music,” Cena explained. “I think that’s really cool, when you have popularity and you choose to use your voice for something good. I think that’s a plus.”

BTS, however, isn’t the only boy band out there with a celebrity following. The Backstreet Boys, who got their start in 1993, count Blake Lively and Joe Manganiello among their fans, while Boyz II Men is beloved by Monica and Dianna Agron.

Then there are the fans who happen to have boy band members as husbands — Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, who are married to Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, respectively. Along with Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas, they make up the so-called J-Sisters and see their spouses in concerts as much as possible.

“F—king obsessed with this song,” Turner wrote via Instagram in May 2021, reacting to the boys’ “Leave Before You Love Me” release. “So proud as always.”

In January 2020, all three of the women appeared in the band’s music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” Are they the luckiest boy band fans in the world? Perhaps.

Keep scrolling for a list of the biggest boy band fans in Hollywood: