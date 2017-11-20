The 2017 American Music Awards were only the beginning for BTS! The South Korean boy band made their U.S. TV performance debut at the star-studded awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19, but they have been international superstars for years.

On the heels of their incredible “DNA” performance, here are five things to know about BTS.

1. They’re Huge on Social Media

Since making their debut in 2013, BTS have amassed a massive following on their social media platforms. They have a total of 17 million followers on their two Twitter accounts, more than 6.6 million on Instagram and more than 5.4 million likes on Facebook. In May, they won Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, besting Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes.

2. They Have Seven Members

While many U.S. boy bands have five members (’NSync, Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block and One Direction to name a few), BTS have seven: Jin, J-Hope, RM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. RM, 23, is a star in his own right. He released his self-titled first solo mixtape in 2015 and has recorded songs with artists including rappers Wale and Warren G.

3. BTS Has Several Meanings

The group got their name from the acronym for the Korean term Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts. However, they have later stated that it also stands for Beyond The Scene.

4. Their Songs Are Socially Conscious

BTS are heavily involved in writing their songs, with RM penning many of their biggest K-pop hits. Because they have become role models for fans across the world, they often include forward-thinking messages in their tracks, which often take on mental health, bullying and rejecting the controversial standards of society.

5. They Have Plenty of Music Out Already

In just four years, BTS have released four studio albums, five EPs and nearly two dozen singles. Their latest EP, Love Yourself: Her, includes their hit single “DNA,” which helped them become the highest charting K-pop group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

