Ready to rock! South Korean boy band BTS performed for the first time on U.S. TV at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 19.

BTS members Jin, J-Hope, RM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to perform “DNA,” the electronic lead single from their new EP, Love Yourself: Her. The hit song made BTS the only Korean artist to land in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. They are also the highest charting K-pop group on the Billboard Hot 100.

After the boy band made their debut, presenter Jared Leto said, “I need a moment to recover from that performance. That was incredible.”

BTS has been on its way to world domination for months. They took home the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist in May, besting fellow superstars Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Since then, they have collaborated with The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart on the song “Best of Me,” and have also hit the studio with “Panda” rapper Desiigner and DJ Steve Aoki.

Leading up to Sunday night’s awards show, the K-pop superstars expressed their eagerness to take the stage in the U.S. “We are so excited to be invited to the American Music Awards to perform on the stage for the first time,” they said in a statement earlier this month. “All the members are honored to be on the show with other amazing artists, and we’re proud to share this great news with our fans, ARMY.”

BTS have had a busy week since landing in L.A. on Tuesday, November 14. They filmed appearances on for upcoming episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show With James Corden, and will also stop by The Ellen DeGeneres Show next week.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!