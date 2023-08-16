We admit it — we’re a “Sucker” for the Jonas Brothers’ sleek style on The Tour.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas all have unique fashion senses, but their concert outfits coordinate — and clash — in the best way possible.

While performing in New York and Boston in August 2023, the brothers commanded attention in sparkly outfits. Joe rocked black sequin pants and Nick glittered in a green shirt. Kevin, meanwhile, sported a sky-blue bedazzled jacket. Kevin paired the outerwear with matching jeans and Joe opted for a sheer shirt and a tank top underneath. Their fashion senses stayed true to themselves while still slaying the stage.

In addition to shimmery outfits, the Jonas Brothers have donned colorful denim ensembles, leather jackets, bandanas and tank tops while rocking out.

The Tour kicked off in August 2023, and the brothers are slated to travel the country, playing 67 songs per night, totaling to a three-hour long show.

Keep scrolling to see these outfits and more of the Jonas Brothers “Cool” tour style.