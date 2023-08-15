Joe Jonas celebrated his 34th birthday in a sparkly and sheer outfit.

Jonas took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 15 to show off a pair of sequined pants he donned on his birthday. The glittery trousers featured a silver button, a high-waisted fit and seamless pockets. He paired the ensemble with a sheer tank top, a white undershirt and a sleek leather jacket. Jonas looked extra handsome with his curly locks looking wet and he let stands of his bangs hang over his forehead. He accessorized with silver chunky rings and Nike sneakers.

“Thank you to everyone for all of the birthday love 🖤,” he captioned the post.

Jonas also wore the same outfit while performing at Yankee Stadium during The Tour with the Jonas Brothers, including his siblings Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas.

While we adore the sparkly slacks, Joe proved his other on-stage outfits are just as dazzling.

Elsewhere during the concert, he rocked a funky Canadian tuxedo, featuring colorful patches and furry embroidery. The denim jacket included heart-shaped embellishments and the trousers were finished with stars and more colorful additions.

At the Saturday, August 12, show, Joe told the crowd, “I’ve always wanted to start something at a baseball stadium.” He explained, “I just feel like it’d be kinda cool to watch Jonas Brother fans start the wave.” Nick, 30, meanwhile, tried to give an emotional speech before performing their song “Turn Right,” but fans interrupted his words with the silly move.

Nick attempted to return the crowd’s focus to his speech, saying, “Look I know y’all trying to do the wave, but I just want to tell you this one thing and then we can get back to the wave.”

The next night, a fan asked Joe to again start the wave before Nick played “Turn Right,” but he shook his head and said no. He then gave Nick a side eye and raised his eyebrows, seemingly saying he was not amused by the wave.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their tour at Yankee Stadium and will be traveling around the country, performing five albums per night. The set list includes 67 songs, totaling to a three-hour long concert. Fans can find tickets at JonasBrothers.com.