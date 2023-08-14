Jimmy Fallon Sings Mr- Brightside at the Jonas Brothers- Concert

The Jonas Brothers promised special guests at their Yankee Stadium shows over the weekend and they delivered … Jimmy Fallon?

When Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas — who are performing “five albums in one night” at each show of The Tour — took a break during the Sunday, August 13, concert in the Bronx, Fallon, 48, hit the stage to perform The Killers’ hit “Mr. Brightside.”

“Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on ‘The Tour’ tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world’s biggest karaoke party,” Fallon wrote alongside footage of his performance via Instagram Stories. “This is one of those nights I will never forget.”

Several concertgoers took to social media to react to the late night host’s intermission performance, which confused — but delighted — most fans.

“Jimmy fallon showing up at a jonas brothers concert and singing mr brightside is one of the funniest things i’ve ever seen and if u don’t agree u need to find a new sense of humor,” one user wrote.

A second fan wrote, “Jimmy Fallon singing Mr. Brightside at the Jonas Brothers concert last night was not on my bingo card, but I’m not mad about it.”

“In the most bizarre moment of my terrestrial life, Jimmy Fallon just showed up during the Jonas Brothers concert intermission to sing along to Mr Brightside by The Killers,” a third person posted.

Another person declared, “Famous people do the most random s—t, like why did Jimmy Fallon sing Mr.Brightside at the Jonas brother concert tonight? 😭😭😭.”

A fifth fan, however, was upset that the Jonas Brothers didn’t opt for a surprise performer linked to their Disney days or personal relationships, sharing a list of suggestions “for the jonas brothers tour that aren’t jimmy fallon singing mr brightside.” The note included Demi Lovato joining for a Camp Rock song, Vanessa Hudgens singing “Sneakernight,” Alyson Stoner “playing her keyboard” or Joe’s wife, actress Sophie Turner, “doing a Hamlet monologue.”

While the Saturday, August 12, concert at Yankee Stadium didn’t include an intermission performer — perhaps because it was pouring rain — both shows included their former security guard Robert “Big Rob” Feggans joining the band for his “Burnin’ Up” rap, which was met with screams from the crowd. Choir director Kirk Franklin and producer Jon Bellio also joined for a special rendition of “Walls” at both concerts.