Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had been navigating marriage challenges before announcing their separation, a source tells Us Weekly.

“They had been struggling with issues long before this moment and tension had been building due to their hectic schedules,” the insider exclusively tells Us. “Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and she was always away filming.”

Jonas, 34, is currently touring with brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas on the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour, which kicked off in August in New York City. Aside from the opening gig at Yankee Stadium, Turner, 27, has been notably absent from many of the live shows as she continued filming across the pond in England.

According to the source, phone calls between Joe and Turner became more infrequent and text messages “seemed more forced.” The insider adds that the “spark they once had seemed to fizzle” amid their busy schedules.

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

Joe and Turner, who wed in 2019, sparked split speculation last month after they sold their Miami mansion. Weeks later, he was spotted on The Tour without his wedding ring. Us confirmed on Tuesday, September 5, that Joe filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The DNCE frontman claimed in his petition that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

Joe and the Game of Thrones alum share two daughters: Willa, 3, and a second child identified with “D.J.” initials in the divorce petition, 14 months.

Turner recently wrapped her upcoming project and was spotted celebrating with her costars back in England earlier this month. Joe, for his part, and his brothers played a concert in Arizona on Wednesday, September 6. Nick, 30, even proclaimed during the show that Joe was his “favorite person.”

Related: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Rare Quotes About Parenting Over the Years Proud parents! While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have stayed pretty private since welcoming their daughter, Willa, they have given glimpses here and there of life with their little one. News broke in February 2020 that the Game of Thrones alum was pregnant with her and the DNCE member’s first baby. “[She’s] due in the […]

Due to their travel schedules, the source notes that Joe and Turner have been “dealing with the divorce logistics through their lawyers” as they’ve each prioritized their careers.

“He’s grateful to be with his brothers now and is leaning on them for support,” the insider adds of Joe, noting Turner is currently “focused on acting.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Joe and Turner made a joint statement announcing their split on Wednesday. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote via Instagram. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson