Many fans were eager to attend one of the Jonas Brothers’ opening The Tour concerts in New York City, but they weren’t expecting to find an error in the official tour merchandise that they purchased.

The sibling band — fronted by Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas — offers a slew of “Five Albums, One Night” merch for purchase, including shirts, sweatshirts, bucket hats, tote bags and an official program. One of the tees, however, features a subtle misprint.

A black band shirt — complete with artwork of all of the group’s past LPs on the front — includes a list of the JoBros’ most iconic songs on the back, from “S.O.S” to “Summer Baby.” Eagle-eyed fans have since pointed out via social media that the listing for “Rollercoaster,” a song from 2019’s Happiness Begins, is listed as “Rollercoast” without the “-er” at the end. Us Weekly can confirm the existence of the shirt, as this staff writer was one of the fans who purchased the $45 tee during the Sunday, August 12, concert at Yankee Stadium.

The band has not addressed the unfortunate typo or if they plan to reprint the shirts ahead of the remaining tour dates. (One of the Yankee Stadium vendors even explained on Sunday that the shirt in my possession was “the last” one in stock that evening, but it is unclear if that was truly the end of their supply.)

Kevin, 35, Joe, 34, and Nick, 30, began their latest tour on Saturday, August 12, at Yankee Stadium and performed more than 60 of their biggest hits across their past albums.

“3 brothers from Jersey just played TWO sold-out shows at @yankeestadium 🤯,” Kevin wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 14. “Thank you to @thefans, our incredible team & road crew, and the @yankees for giving us an insanely special memory that we will carry with us for the rest of our lives. LET’S GET IT!! #THETOUR.”

Saturday and Sunday’s shows featured several surprises for lucky concertgoers, including the arrival of former security guard Robert “Big Rob” Feggens to complete his rap on “Burnin’ Up.” Sunday’s performance also featured Nick bringing back his OG “red dress” vocal run on the same track and an onstage cameo from Jimmy Fallon during the intermission.

“I brought my boombox,” Fallon, 48, quipped during the show, walking out wearing a blue sweater and a pair of sunglasses. “Are we having fun yet? You guys are loud. I hear you up there [in the nosebleeds]! … I have a crazy idea. I wanted to do something if you guys could help me out.”

The talk show host then invited attendees to join him for an impromptu karaoke session of “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers. After the song ended, Nick, Kevin and Joe continued the remainder of their three-hour set.

The Jonas Brothers continued their tour at Boston’s TD Garden on Tuesday, August 15 and will travel around the U.S. for the rest of the summer.