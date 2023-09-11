Fans have found new meaning in the Jonas Brothers hit “Hesitate” after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner — and they aren’t the only ones.

Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr. supported sons Joe, 34, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas during their Dodger Stadium performance in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 9. In footage shared via social media, the proud parents were overcome with emotion while watching Joe belt out the Happiness Begins ballad — which he has previously referred to as his “vows” to Turner — on stage.

As the crowd’s cheers grew louder, Denise, 57, was spotted placing her hands over her mouth and shaking her head. She later rested her head on Kevin Sr.’s shoulders before the pair shared a comforting embrace.

“The way this entire family is HURTING. Can’t be easy 😭😭💔,” one TikTok user commented on the heart-wrenching video, while another fan wished the “wholesome” family “nothing but the best.” Other viewers noted that the clip brought them to tears.

Denise and her husband were joined by youngest son Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, in the audience on Saturday. At one point during “Hesitate,” Olson was seen giving Denise a big hug.

The Jonas Brothers brought their career-spanning live show, The Tour, to the West Coast after kicking off the concert series in New York City on August 12. Turner, 27, was spotted at the opening night show at Yankees Stadium along with sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

While Nick and Kevin’s spouses were seen showing their support at several stops on The Tour since (Chopra Jonas, 41, shared a recap of her “incredible weekend” at Dodger Stadium via Instagram after Saturday’s show), Turner was noticeably absent. Joe, meanwhile, was spotted sans wedding ring during multiple performances but wore the band on stage days before officially filing for divorce.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 5, that Joe filed the paperwork, claiming his marriage to Turner was “irretrievably broken.” The twosome tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed daughter Willa one year later. Their second daughter, whose name has not been publicly revealed, was born in 2022.

The estranged couple referred to their split as a “united decision” in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, September 6. According to a source, Joe and Turner were “struggling” for some time before calling it quits.

“Friends could see there had been a disconnect between the two for a while now, and their connection just didn’t seem quite the same as it had been in the past,” the insider told Us, adding that the pair “hadn’t been spending much time together lately.”

During Saturday’s performance, Joe confessed to having “a tough week” as he dealt with his divorce. “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” he said in a clip shared via social media before addressing rumors about the cause of his split. “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?”