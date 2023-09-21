Four years after spoiling their surprise wedding, Diplo is sending good vibes to soon-to-be exes Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The 44-year-old DJ was asked about the pair’s divorce during the Wednesday, September 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “You famously videoed [Joe’s] wedding — or no, you live-streamed it on Instagram,” Andy Cohen noted after a viewer wondered whether Diplo and Jonas, 34, have spoken since the split news.

“Livestream had just started happening,” Diplo recalled to Cohen of the 2019 social media landscape. “I was like, ‘This is the perfect opportunity to livestream something.’ I didn’t know it was a secret.”

Diplo clarified that he attended (and performed at) the duo’s “real wedding” in France one month after Jonas and Turner, 27, exchanged vows in Las Vegas in May 2019. “It was beautiful,” the music producer said of the ceremony.

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

Diplo, who has collaborated with Jonas in the past, added that he was thinking of his pal and Turner. “I wish them all the love because I think they have some children,” he said, referring to the couple’s two daughters.

Us Weekly confirmed on September 5 that Jonas filed for divorce after weeks of speculation about his status with Turner. They addressed their breakup in a joint statement shared via Instagram one day later, telling fans they made the “united decision” to call it quits.

According to a source, the pair’s busy schedules contributed to their marital struggles. “Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and she was always away filming,” the insider exclusively told Us, adding that Jonas and Turner’s “spark they once had seemed to fizzle.”

Jonas and Turner got engaged in October 2017. When the pair eloped in Sin City following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Diplo leaked the news in a livestream. Turner later told PorterEdit magazine that she hoped the Vegas ceremony would be kept on the low. (One of the repercussions of the livestream was Jonas’ parents finding out about the nuptials via the internet.)

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Las Vegas Sin City is second to none when it comes to a spot for celebrity couples to tie the knot. While some famous faces opt to go to exotic locals to exchange nuptials, some of Hollywood’s hottest couples have made their love official with a small ceremony in Las Vegas. Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa eloped […]

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” she said in the May 2019 interview.

Turner noted that she “would have kept it a secret” had the wedding not been recorded. “Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be,” she explained. “It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

When Diplo flew to France for the pair’s second wedding, he joked that Turner and Jonas swiped his phone to avoid a repeat offense. “This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put it in a holding cell during the ceremony,” he teased via Instagram, sharing a snap taken at the reception.