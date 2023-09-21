Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Diplo Weighs In on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Divorce 4 Years After Spoiling ‘Secret’ Wedding

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Four years after spoiling their surprise wedding, Diplo is sending good vibes to soon-to-be exes Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The 44-year-old DJ was asked about the pair’s divorce during the Wednesday, September 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “You famously videoed [Joe’s] wedding — or no, you live-streamed it on Instagram,” Andy Cohen noted after a viewer wondered whether Diplo and Jonas, 34, have spoken since the split news.

“Livestream had just started happening,” Diplo recalled to Cohen of the 2019 social media landscape. “I was like, ‘This is the perfect opportunity to livestream something.’ I didn’t know it was a secret.”

Diplo clarified that he attended (and performed at) the duo’s “real wedding” in France one month after Jonas and Turner, 27, exchanged vows in Las Vegas in May 2019. “It was beautiful,” the music producer said of the ceremony.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Rare Quotes About Parenting

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline

Diplo, who has collaborated with Jonas in the past, added that he was thinking of his pal and Turner. “I wish them all the love because I think they have some children,” he said, referring to the couple’s two daughters.

Diplo Weighs In on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce
Diplo Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Us Weekly confirmed on September 5 that Jonas filed for divorce after weeks of speculation about his status with Turner. They addressed their breakup in a joint statement shared via Instagram one day later, telling fans they made the “united decision” to call it quits.

According to a source, the pair’s busy schedules contributed to their marital struggles. “Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and she was always away filming,” the insider exclusively told Us, adding that Jonas and Turner’s “spark they once had seemed to fizzle.”

Diplo Weighs In on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce 2
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jonas and Turner got engaged in October 2017. When the pair eloped in Sin City following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Diplo leaked the news in a livestream. Turner later told PorterEdit magazine that she hoped the Vegas ceremony would be kept on the low. (One of the repercussions of the livestream was Jonas’ parents finding out about the nuptials via the internet.)

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Frank Sinatra, and Mia Farrow veags wedding

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Las Vegas

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” she said in the May 2019 interview.

Diplo Weighs In on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce 3
Diplo Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Turner noted that she “would have kept it a secret” had the wedding not been recorded. “Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be,” she explained. “It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

When Diplo flew to France for the pair’s second wedding, he joked that Turner and Jonas swiped his phone to avoid a repeat offense. “This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put it in a holding cell during the ceremony,” he teased via Instagram, sharing a snap taken at the reception.

In this article

diplo
Joe Jonas Bio Pic

Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner Bio Page

Sophie Turner

More Stories