Taylor Swift has seemingly taken Sophie Turner under her wing amid the actress’ divorce from Joe Jonas.

Swift, 33, and Turner, 27, were spotted walking arm in arm on a night out in New York City on Tuesday, September 19, linking up as they left Italian restaurant Via Carota in Manhattan’s West Village. In photos published by Page Six, Turner dressed for revenge in a silver halter top and low-slung trousers with her midriff exposed. She tied a black sweater around her waist and wore her blonde hair in a messy but chic ponytail.

Swift, meanwhile, looked effortless in a red mini dress and tall leather boots. She draped a denim trench coat over the look, accessorizing with a green purse.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The estranged couple share two daughters.

Before the musician officially filed the paperwork, multiple outlets reported that Jonas and Turner were in contact with divorce lawyers. Split speculation grew further when the pair were spotted without their wedding rings. (Jonas, however, threw fans for a loop by blatantly putting his ring on display throughout the Jonas Brothers‘ current tour and in an Instagram photo shared on September 4 — one day before he filed for divorce.)

Jonas and Turner addressed their breakup in a joint statement on September 6, asserting via Instagram that they “mutually decided to amicably” call it quits. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they wrote.

A source exclusively told Us that “there had been a disconnect” between Jonas and Turner for some time before their split. “Joe hadn’t let many people know their issues went further than that and that they had been struggling in their marriage for longer than they let on,” the insider continued.

While Turner supported her then-husband at the opening night of his band’s The Tour on August 12 at Yankees Stadium, she was noticeably absent from subsequent concerts. Ahead of her outing with Swift, Turner was filming a new TV show titled Joan in the U.K.

Busy work schedules factored into Jonas and Turner’s split, with a second source telling Us that the “spark they once had seemed to fizzle” as they spent more time apart.

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016. He previously dated Swift in 2008 — and famously ended their relationship in a 27-second voicemail. Their breakup was the inspiration for several Swift hits, including a vault track on Fearless (Taylor’s Version) titled “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Speaking about their messy split in 2019, Jonas noted on ITV’s Lorraine, “It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young.”

Turner has proven herself to be a certified Swiftie through the years — and “Mr. Perfectly Fine” ranks high on her list of favorite songs. “It’s not NOT a bop,” she teased via her Instagram Story while listening to the vault track after its 2021 release.

Swift responded at the time with a playful reference to Turner’s Game of Thrones character, writing, “Forever bending at the knee for my queen of the north.”

Another one of Swift’s songs — Folklore’s “Invisible String” — is rumored to be about Swift’s connection to Jonas and Turner. “Cold was the steel of my ax to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents,” she sings.