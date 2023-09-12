Joe Jonas‘ family is in his corner as he figures out his next steps after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner.

“Joe has always had an incredibly close bond with his whole family, so they’ve really been rallying around him during this difficult time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They know that this divorce was not an easy decision for Joe, but they’re supporting him in any and every way they can.”

According to an insider, the musician’s loved ones — including brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas — are focusing on making the transition as smooth as possible for his and Turner’s kids.

“Joe’s family understands that no matter what has happened between him and Sophie, that there are children involved so they’ll always be in each other’s lives,” the source added while referring to the former couple’s daughters, Willa, 3, and their 14-month-old whose name has yet to be revealed. “They’re proud of him for putting the children’s needs first and doing what’s best for them. It’s not an easy time, but right now they are just being there for Joe for anything he may need.”

Joe, 34, and Turner, 27, sparked split speculation earlier this month after they were spotted without their wedding rings, which came one month after the pair sold their Miami mansion. Us confirmed on September 5 that Joe filed legal documents which stated that his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The petition also noted it was “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

The duo broke their silence one day after news broke about their split.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Amid the relationship shakeup, Joe has continued to tour alongside his brothers, with their parents, Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr., showing support for the band during their Dodger Stadium performance in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 9.

In footage shared via social media, Denise and Kevin Sr. were seen getting emotional as Joe performed “Hesitate” — which he previously said was inspired by his romance with Turner. During the performance, Joe said he was having “a tough week” in his personal life.

“Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” he said about speculation into the breakup. “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?”

Their youngest brother, Franklin Jonas, was also in attendance at Saturday’s show, with Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

With reporting by Sarah Jones