Diplo joked that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confiscated his phone during their second wedding in France on Saturday, June 29, after he live-streamed their secret first ceremony in Las Vegas.

The DJ, 40, posted a photo that showed him in a black suit outside the couple’s wedding venue in Avignon, France, on Sunday, June 30, along with the caption, “This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put it in a holding cell during the ceremony.”

“Heard it was lovely tho,” he added along with a love face emoji.

“We were hot AF tho weren’t we?” Ryan Tedder commented on the post.

“Sweat through my suit jacket,” singer Jordan McGraw, who attended the wedding along with his father Dr. Phil McGraw, added.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 29, and the Game of Thrones actress, 23, tied the knot for a second time on Saturday in a lavish celebration attended by friends and family.

Take two came almost two months after the couple married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on May 1 after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Diplo leaked news of the couple’s hush-hush nuptials by live-streaming the ceremony, which included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the celebrant and country duo Dan + Shay singing their hit “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle.

The couple, who announced their engagement in October 2017, exchanged Ring Pops instead of traditional wedding bands and Jonas later admitted that he hadn’t told his parents about the Sin City ceremony and they found about it after the fact.

“In my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day. There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us,” he said referencing the upcoming French celebration in an interview on SiriusXM on June 9. “So we were, like — this is, like, just whoever’s in town.”

His parents, who own a restaurant in North Carolina, found out when “a couple of their staff walked up and were, like, ‘Congratulations! I saw.’ And then they had to find out. So I was doing a lot of, like, apologizing and ‘Hey, you guys want to come out to L.A.? I got you four spas at the Four Seasons.’”

The “Sucker” singer had joked in another interview about Diplo ruining the secret. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old,” the Grammy nominee told radio host Roman Kemp on May 30. “He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed [the wedding] with dog face filters.”

But Jonas admitted that he and his new wife “just laughed” about it.

“We loved it,” he added. “We thought it was ridiculous and I just love that he was walking into the chapel, and he’s like, ‘Gonna hit this wedding real quick.’”

