Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s divorce came as a shock to fans — and things quickly turned messy.

Jonas and Turner were married for four years before news broke of their split in September 2023. The former couple previously welcomed daughter Willa in 2020 and another baby girl in 2022, whose name is not publicly known. (In Jonas’ divorce paperwork, the pair’s second daughter was referred to as D.J.)

After initially asserting in a joint statement that they “mutually” and “amicably” came to the decision to separate, Turner later sued Jonas and ignited an international custody battle, accusing him of wrongfully detaining their kids in the U.S. Jonas’ rep refuted Turner’s “unfortunate” allegations regarding the children’s living situation in a lengthy statement to Us Weekly.

“When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother,” the statement read in part. “Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

According to the rep, Jonas had “disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie” before her September 2023 lawsuit was filed. “His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children,” the statement concluded.

Scroll down for everything to know about Jonas and Turner’s divorce and custody battle:

Joe’s Initial Filing and Statement

Jonas officially filed for divorce on September 5 after multiple outlets reported that the pair had been in touch with lawyers. He described their marriage as “irretrievably broken,” arguing that it was “in the best interests of the minor children” that he and Turner “have shared parental responsibility.”

The twosome addressed their breakup in a joint social media statement one day later. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” Jonas and Turner wrote.

What Went Wrong?

According to an insider, friends were able to “see there had been a disconnect” between Jonas and Turner for some time. “Joe hadn’t let many people know their issues went further than that and that they had been struggling in their marriage for longer than they let on,” the source told Us on September 6.

A second source later revealed that “tension had been building due to [Joe and Sophie’s] busy schedules,” adding that the pair’s communication “seemed more forced.” Per the insider, “[The] spark they once had seemed to fizzle.”

‘The Tour’ Continues

Jonas stayed on the road with the Jonas Brothers after news broke of his split, referencing his “tough week” during a concert in California on September 9. “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” he told fans. “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?”

Throughout The Tour, Jonas was seen getting emotional on stage while singing the ballads “Hesitate,” which he previously described as his “vows” to Turner, and “Little Bird,” which the brothers penned about fatherhood.

Sophie Steps Out

After Turner wrapped filming for the show Joan in the U.K., she was spotted on several girls nights in New York City. She hit Manhattan’s West Village with Jonas’ ex Taylor Swift on September 19, stepping out for a low-key night with friends one night later.

The Custody Battle Begins

Turner sued Jonas on September 21, accusing him of wrongfully detaining their daughters in the U.S. despite allegedly agreeing to make England their “forever home” in December 2022. According to her filing, Turner agreed “with hesitation” to allow Jonas to bring the kids with him on tour while she was working overseas. It was a “temporary arrangement,” she claimed.

Turner further alleged that Jonas “has possession of the children’s passports” and “refuses to return” them, therefore making it impossible for the girls to see Turner in the U.K. Turner’s petition also indicated that she “found out through the media” that Jonas filed for divorce.

A rep for Jonas responded to the claims in a lengthy statement to Us on September 21, arguing that Turner’s allegations are “misleading” and that Turner “was aware” of Jonas’ plans to divorce.

Related: The Jonas Brothers Over the Years: Photos Band of brothers! Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas were lucky enough to have built in bandmates growing up — and fans can say thank you to their parents, Paul and Denise Jonas, for raising such beloved stars, too. After growing up in New Jersey (alongside younger brother Frankie Jonas, a.k.a. The Bonus Jonas), […]

“The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children,” the statement claimed, noting that the order was served on September 6. (Jonas initially filed for divorce in Miami.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

According to the rep, Jonas and Turner “had a cordial meeting” on September 17. “They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable coparenting setup,” the statement continued. “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K.”

Jonas would “be in violation of the Florida Court order” if he complied with Turner’s lawsuit, which “demanded” she be given the children’s passports. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” the statement argued. “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”