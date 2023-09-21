Sophie Turner‘s lawsuit requesting that her and Joe Jonas‘ kids return to the U.K. comes one year after she joked about going back to her hometown in England.

After Turner, 27, filed the paperwork on Thursday, September 21, fans pointed out her previous comments about missing the U.K. “I’m slowly dragging my husband back [to England],” she told Elle UK in May 2022. “I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

The actress, who shares two daughters with Jonas, 34, said she would “love” for her kids to “get the education and school life” that she was raised with while growing up in Chesterton, Warwickshire, England.

“I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything,” she continued. “England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

Us Weekly confirmed on September 5 that Jonas filed to end his marriage to Turner after four years. The petition stated it was “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

Jonas and Turner subsequently broke their silence one day after their split made headlines.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read a joint statement shared via Instagram. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The situation turned messy, however, when Turner sued Jonas. She alleged in Thursday’s court documents that Jonas is wrongfully detaining their children in New York City following the pair’s alleged agreement to make England their “forever home.” Turner went on to accuse her estranged husband of being in “possession of the children’s passports” and refusing “to return” them or to allow their kids to travel overseas.

Related: Joe Jonas’ Ballad About Sophie Turner: A Full Lyric Breakdown While Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have called it quits, their whirlwind romance will live on in the Jonas Brothers song “Hesitate.” Joe, 34, along with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, dropped the track in 2019 as one of the many songs on their comeback album Happiness Begins. In an April 2019 interview with […]

In response, Jonas’ rep issued a statement denying the accusations.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” the statement to Us read. “After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

During her May 2022 interview, Turner opened up about making an effort to bring aspects of the U.K. into her new home life. “I buy stuff from the British Marketplace. In the States, the chocolate ain’t good, the crisps ain’t good,” she told the outlet at the time. “It’s not the same. I need my Bisto gravy — all the good s–t!”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

The Game of Thrones alum also gushed over raising her family in Miami, adding, “We’re very lucky to live in Miami. We have good weather and live by the water. We try to keep it as chill as possible and just cherish those times, because we don’t get them very often.” (The exes sold their Miami mansion in August for $15 million.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

At the time, Turner explained how important it was to her to have a healthy work-life balance. “It’s difficult because I’m someone who doesn’t like change. I like consistency and, with the job I have, it’s not attainable,” she told the outlet. “So, I move everything — my daughter, my entire house! There is no more staying in hotel rooms. We get a house and commit to it.”

Turner concluded: “I couldn’t not go home to my daughter at the end of the day. Joe’s job is bouncing around from city to city every night. I have a longer amount of time in one place, so it makes sense for me to have her with me.”