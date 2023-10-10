Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached a custody agreement amid their ongoing divorce.

Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, believe an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming,” according to court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, October 10. The duo also reached a temporary custody agreement for daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months.

The girls will stay with Turner until October 21, and she is permitted to travel with the kids throughout the U.S. and U.K. during that period. Turner will deliver their daughters to Jonas on October 21, and they’ll stay with him through November 2. The duo will continue swapping custody through January 7, 2024, with Jonas taking the girls for Thanksgiving and Turner taking them for Christmas.

The singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum in September after four years of marriage. The legal proceedings soon turned messy, with Turner accusing Jonas of “wrongful retention” of their daughters. She claimed in her lawsuit that he agreed in December 2022 to move their children to England and was withholding their passports from her.

Jonas’ rep responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Us Weekly at the time, calling it an “unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.” According to the spokesperson, Jonas hoped Turner would “reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner.”

Since the pair’s daughters are dual citizens, the custody battle grew complicated with Turner fighting to relocate them to the U.K. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also OK with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.,” his rep said in the September statement. “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S.”

Days later, Us confirmed that Jonas and Turner signed a temporary consent agreement stating that they would not take their daughters out of the New York City area for the time being.

At the time, a source hinted that Jonas and Turner were eager to reach an agreement in the case. “The most important thing for both Joe and Sophie is the well-being and happiness of their children, so that’s what they’re putting all their effort into,” the insider said at the time. “At the end of the day, they both want some resolution.”

In October, a New York judge ruled that the estranged couple would head to trial over the custody issue in Manhattan in January 2024.

Amid the dispute, Turner’s pal — and Jonas’ ex — Taylor Swift gave the actress a place to stay in New York City. “Taylor was more than happy to lend Sophie one of her investment properties in NYC while she works everything out with her divorce,” a source told Us in September. “She’s letting Sophie stay there as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can.”

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement the following year. They tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 and held a second wedding in France one month later. The two welcomed Willa in July 2020 and Delphine in July 2022.