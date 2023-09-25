Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner came to a temporary agreement about their children after days of public battling over where their daughters should live.

Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, signed a temporary consent agreement saying they will not take their two kids outside of the New York City area for now, according to a Monday, September 25, report from TMZ. The estranged duo filed the agreement with a federal judge.

The new agreement comes days after Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas accusing him of wrongfully detaining their children in New York City. The former couple share daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter whose name they haven’t confirmed.

In her filing, Turner claimed that she and Jonas agreed to make her native U.K. their “forever home” in December 2022. After purchasing a home in England, they allegedly relocated in April and later sold their Miami mansion.

For the past several months, however, the kids had been traveling with Jonas as he embarked on a concert tour with the Jonas Brothers. In her lawsuit, Turner claimed the arrangement was “temporary” and that she agreed to it “with hesitation.”

Turner went on to accuse Jonas of withholding the children’s passports so they couldn’t return home to England with her. Her attorneys cited the Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction as their reasoning for suing Jonas. “Objectives of the Convention are to secure the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained in any Contracting State, and to ensure that ‘rights to custody’ under the law of one Contracting State are effectively respected in other Contracting States,” read the suit.

Jonas, meanwhile, slammed Turner’s lawsuit in a lengthy statement shared via his rep. “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce,” the spokesperson told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 21. “The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

According to the rep, Jonas would have been in violation of that order if he had returned the kids’ passports. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also OK with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.,” the statement continued. “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

The spokesperson also took issue with Turner’s use of the word “abduction,” calling it “misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.” The rep also denied that Jonas “abducted” his daughters, adding, “Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on September 5, shortly after reports surfaced that the duo were headed for a split. In his court filing, Jonas — who wed Turner in May 2019 — described the pair’s union as “irretrievably broken.”