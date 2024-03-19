Joe Jonas isn’t surprised by estranged wife Sophie Turner filing paperwork to reactivate their divorce proceedings.

“The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” a representative for Jonas, 34, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, March 19.

Us confirmed on Tuesday that Turner, 28, filed paperwork in Miami-Dade County, Florida, asking that her and Jonas’ divorce case be reactivated following the January expiration of their temporary custody agreement.

Jonas, who shares daughters Willia, 3, and Delphine, 20 months, with Turner, filed for divorce in September 2023.

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple, who tied the knot in 2019, wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Despite the initial cordial sentiments, Turner sued Jonas later that month, claiming that he was wrongfully detaining their daughters in New York City after previously agreeing to make England their “forever home.”

A rep for Jonas slammed the lawsuit at the time, telling Us in a statement that the musician would be “in violation” of a Florida court order “that restricts both parents from relocating the children” if he complied with Turner’s demand to “hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately.”

Related: Hollywood's Messiest Custody Battles When there are children involved, divorce can get messy and turn exes into enemies. “We don’t see eye-to-eye. The friend that I was to Tameka, I don’t know that I could ever be again, because I really felt like we were friends. She made us enemies in a way that I never understood,” Usher said […]

The drama was short-lived, however, as Turner and Jonas reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” they said in a statement to Us at the time. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that the pair’s dynamic was “definitely not as contentious” as they prioritized “being healthy coparents” to their daughters.

“They spoke recently and it was amicable and that triggered a quicker resolution,” the insider explained. “They did it for the kids’ sake and didn’t want to drag it out.”

Related: Former Celebrity Couples Who Are Crushing Coparenting Making it work! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and more former celebrity couples have different ideas about how to raise kids — but that hasn’t stopped them from prioritizing coparenting for the sake of their children. “You have to be on the same page,” the actress told Today.com in November 2017 of raising Violet, Seraphina and […]

Both Turner and Jonas have sparked new romances since their split. Turner has been linked to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson while Jonas has been seen spending time with model Stormi Bree.

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Jonas “would definitely be open” to introducing Bree, 33, to his kids “if things continue going well like they have been.”

The insider added that Jonas and Bree “haven’t used the love word yet” but “have been getting more serious” after several months of dating.