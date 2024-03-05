Sparks continue to fly between Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree as they spend more time together.

“Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks.”

The insider adds that Bree (real name Stormi Henley), 33, “makes Joe really happy,” and that the Jonas Brothers member is “excited about where things are going.”

“He hasn’t introduced his kids to Stormi yet, but if things continue going well like they have been, then he would definitely be open to them meeting sometime soon,” the source continues. Jonas, 34, shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 19 months, with estranged wife Sophie Turner.

Related: Joe Jonas' Dating History: From Taylor Swift to Sophie Turner Joe Jonas‘ love life has made headlines over the years as he navigated dating in the public eye. Shortly after the musician started dating Taylor Swift in 2008, their messy split became a topic of conversation. Following three months together, the Pennsylvania native revealed that Jonas broke up with her in a 27-second phone call. […]

Jonas was first spotted with Bree in January at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas. The pair have since jetted off to Aspen, Colorado together, and were captured sharing a sweet smooch earlier this month during a trip to Sydney, Australia.

In January, an insider exclusively told Us that “things are still very new” between the twosome, but Jonas is “happy” and “open to seeing where things go.”

“His main priority and focus will always be his children,” the source said, “but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

Jonas’ new romance comes less than six months after he filed for divorce from Turner, 28, after four years of marriage. The pair later released a joint statement sharing they “mutually decided to amicably end [their] marriage.”

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the September 2023 statement read.

Turner later sued Jonas, claiming he was wrongfully detaining their children in the U.S., which he denied. The exes reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Jonas and Turner told Us in a joint statement at the time. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Since calling it quits, Turner has also moved on with Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. A source exclusively told Us in December 2023 the Game of Thrones alum “really seems to like spending time” with the British aristocrat.

“Things are still fairly new,” the source said, noting that Turner has “become progressively closer” with Pearson, “but she’s really happy with how things are moving along.”

Reporting by Sarah Jones